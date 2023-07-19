Tiziano Ferro, what is the vocal cord nodule for which he will be operated on – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

The vocal cord nodule is a callus, more common among singers, often the result of neglected edema. After the surgery, a period of rehabilitation is required

Singer Tiziano Ferro a few days before the end of the TNZ 2023 tour which touched 14 stadiums in Italy announced on Twitter that he has a nodule in a vocal cord and that he will have to be operated on.

I singer’s nodes

The vocal cord nodule, most common in singers, is a callus. Singer’s nodes form when the central part of the vocal cord vibrates the wrong way and fatigue sets in. They are often linked to incorrect use of the voice, tone, or incorrect breathing technique. In the latter case it happens that the breath emitted is not sufficient and consequently there is an excessive contraction of the vocal and neck muscles. A vocal cord nodule is often the result of neglected edema, which is an area of ​​swelling in the soft tissue. The risk that fibrotic tissue may form from the edema, and therefore a nodule which therefore requires surgery. If the nodule in the initial stage is not operated, but is treated with rehabilitation alone, otherwise surgery must be resorted to.

Rehabilitation

After the operation, and in any case to prevent the problem from reoccurring, a period of rehabilitation is necessary. therefore it is very probable that Tiziano Ferro will have to “learn” some throat-saving techniques: correct posture, diaphragmatic breathing and the projection of the vocal tract (“open throat”). Furthermore, while singing, proper hydration is needed, drinking a sip of water between one piece and another, and one must perform on an empty stomach. If the singer suffers from reflux, which can be a risk factor for these problems, the gastroesophageal disorder must be treated.

A problem also for teachers

In addition to singers, teachers are also a category at risk for vocal cord problems, with an incidence ranging from 11 to 81%. The reasons for this epidemic are easy to understand: not only do teachers find themselves using their voice for a large number of hours, but they invariably do so in noisy environments, with poor acoustic properties, dusty places and often with too dry air. All in conditions of psychological stress. And female teachers are more prone to cordial pathologies, as the female vocal cord is shorter, less able to dampen vibrations and poorer in hyaluronic acid.

