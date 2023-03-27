Il The new president of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital is Professor Tiziano Onesti. The Holy See’s decision was officially communicated this morning – Monday 27 March – with a note from the Vatican Press Office.

The assignment will be effective from 1 April and will have a three-year duration. The outgoing president Mariella Enoc was simultaneously appointed “Consultant for hospital development projects for the necessary time”.

«Working at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital is a great responsibility, but also a great blessing: an opportunity to serve life with love and humility. As they say in the hospital, in fact, there are still incurable diseases but there are no incurable children. I am truly grateful to the Holy Father for the privilege he has granted me, and determined to carry out my work with dedication and a spirit of service, in the wake of what President Mariella Enoc has done, with whom I have been collaborating for almost seven years” he declared the new president. Which continues: «With its scientific research and excellent care, the hospital contributes every day to making a difference in the lives of children and their families. Our mission remains to keep together science and charity, clinical excellence and hospitality, offering high quality service and human and spiritual assistance that can help our little patients and their families to overcome difficulties and to live with hope and serenity”.

In the opening image the new president Tiziano Onesti with Mariella Enoc – photo from the press office