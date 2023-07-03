Home » TMT Srl Triveneta Medical Technology ( Friuli Venezia Giulia) / Ministry of Health
Health

TMT Srl Triveneta Medical Technology ( Friuli Venezia Giulia) / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3481/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4732/2023 TMTSrl -Triveneta Medical Technology against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and towards the Regions and Emmeci 4- Srl

Attachments:

Appeal (PDF 457.9 Kb)

Ordinance (PDF 117.5 Kb)

all. 2 – Collegiate precautionary request FVG.pdf (PDF 305.1 Kb)

AVVISO TMT srl – Friuli Region VG rg 4732_2023.pdf (PDF 483.3 Kb)

Letter NOTICE TMT srl – Friuli VG Region rg 4732_2023 (1).pdf (PDF 333.5 Kb)

See also  discover the healthy and line-proof greedy snacks

You may also like

Insect Bite Allergies: Up to 3.6% of Children...

a single dose of “Klotho” improves memory

Miguel Hernández University Requests Suspension of Pre-Registration for...

Understanding and Managing Tingling in the Hand: Causes,...

Living near greenery rejuvenates you by 2 1/2...

The Giardino dei Semplici – Medicina was born...

‘Tongue scraping’ is all the rage: essential if...

Recognizing the Signs: Understanding the Symptoms of Myocardial...

Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to...

Chalazion: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy