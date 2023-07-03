Home » TMT Srl Triveneta Medical Technology (Prov. Aut. Bolzano) /Ministry of Health
Health

TMT Srl Triveneta Medical Technology (Prov. Aut. Bolzano) /Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3487/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4748/2023 TMTSrl -Triveneta Medical Technology against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Autonomous Province of Bolzano and towards the Regions

Attachments:

all. 1 – Bolzano extraordinary appeal.pdf (PDF 451.0 Kb)

all. 3 – Ordinance 3487_2023 rg 4748_2023.pdf (PDF 118.2 Kb)

all. 2 – Collegiate precautionary application Bolzano.pdf (PDF 304.3 Kb)

NOTICE TMT srl – Province of Bolzano rg 4748_2023.pdf (PDF 479.1 Kb)

NOTICE letter TMT srl – Province of Bolzano rg 4748_2023.pdf (PDF 333.8 Kb)

See also  Waking up at night between 3:00 and 5:00? Find out why now

You may also like

Lifetech Care Srl / Ministry of Health (Friuli...

Bodybuilder Jo Lindner: From Instagram Fame to Struggles...

Fit in old age: the most important nutrients...

New Peugeot 208 2023-2024, unprecedented previews on the...

Stress: How taking breaks from everyday life can...

Female tumors, acupuncture as a tool in integrated...

Foods that Boost Memory: 5 Must-Haves for Students

Know when and if it’s ripe!

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 3rd. Piazza Affari at...

German Bundestag – Drugs Lagevrio procured centrally during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy