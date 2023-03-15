Home Health TMW – Juventus, Chiesa and Bremer together. For Di Maria, at the moment, only the gym
Health

TMW – Juventus, Chiesa and Bremer together. For Di Maria, at the moment, only the gym

by admin

Training on the eve of Juventus, who tomorrow will challenge Freiburg for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League: Gleison Bremer e Frederick Church they are training in a group, while they are not part of it either Leonardo Bonucci neither Angel DiMaria. For the Argentine a few field tests, before returning to the gym. Also absent are Pogba, Alex Sandro and Milik, who are injured.

