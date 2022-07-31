To commemorate the invention of the rolling ball, Google Doodle launches a web game

To commemorate the invention of Pétanque, Google Doodle launched a small game on July 31st. Click on the Doodle picture to compete with friends or other netizens.

Screenshot / Google Doodle

According to Google Doodle, the game of throwing flat stones was known to the ancient Greeks long before pétanque became an afternoon pastime for the French. Over time, ancient Roman soldiers and sailors brought the game to France.

The modern bocce rules originated in Provence, France in 1907. At that time, a coffee shop owner considered that a certain ethnic group was unable to run due to rheumatism, so he revised the rules of the game. As the length of the game gradually shortened, the pétanque quickly spread throughout France.

The rules of petanque are simple, take turns throwing the metal ball in your hand with your opponent, trying to get your ball closer to the target than your opponent. In a match, the first player or team to score 13 points wins. The rules may seem simple, but there are actually many strategies that can be implemented. For example, a strategy called “shooting” is often used in competitive events to try to shoot the opponent’s ball and keep it away from the target.

To enter the game, simply browse the Google homepage on your mobile device or computer and open the Google Doodle cover.

The gameplay is very simple. If you have played “Pokémon Go”, you should be familiar with it: use your finger to slide the ball up, and make the ball as close to the pink ball as possible after the end of a game. The game can choose to connect with friends, random, and practice three modes; each game can be played by single player or double player.

Readers who have nothing to do at home may wish to play petanque with friends today.