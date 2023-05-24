Home » to date there are no dangers to the health of citizens and operators who in any case must comply with the indications provided by the health authorities – Health
May 24, 2023 – In the areas affected by the flood of Ravenna where the water has not yet flowed, there is no health alarm. The local health authority of Romagna has issued the necessary general recommendations throughout the province. Floodwaters can be contaminated by wastewater from sewage systems or by chemicals and agricultural or industrial wastes with possible health impacts.
For citizens and for those who are working in the area, the Ausl of Romagna has prepared a vademecum (the document at the address ) which refers to the indications and rules of health behaviour.
The document deals with potential dangers and rules of conduct, as well as recommendations for cleaning and disinfection.

