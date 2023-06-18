To eat or drink: the benefits of barley that few know, a panacea for health

Increasingly used in the kitchen, barley is a real mine of benefits for the body: this is what this precious cereal is capable of doing.

Its tasty flavor is more than known, but it is its numerous beneficial properties that make it a real treasure at the table: theorzoknown since ancient times, it was already praised by Hippocrates. The latter, in fact, defined the decoction of barley “Third-quenching and easy to excrete” and underlined: “It does not involve astringency or bad agitation, nor does it swell the belly”.

In recent years, the consumption of this cereals it is increasingly popular and the motivation is to be found in the many advantages that its assumption entails. Compared to corn, it contains more protein (10.3%) and less lipids (1.4%). For the rest, the percentage of fiber is 9%, that of carbohydrates is 70% and that of water is 12%.

Barley, precious ally of well-being: nutritional properties and effects on health

Rich in mineral salts including potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, calcium, zinc and silicon, barley also has a certain amount of vitamins including E, B1, B2 and B3. Thanks to betaglucan, the absorption of carbohydrates is slower and this aspect makes it very useful for counteract blood sugar. Just like corn, buckwheat, millet, quinoa and other cereals, it is a valid alternative to pasta and rice.

In addition to all the nutrients mentioned so far, it should be emphasized that barley fruits (kernels) also have prolamins, i.e. edestin and hordeine, from grande anti-inflammatory power for the intestine and for the urinary tract. Barley is also excellent for alleviating pancreatic and biliary disorders and fights infections of the intestinal mucosa.

It can also be used for gods gargle in case of sore throat, promotes digestion in the elderly and children, and helps to recover during convalescence. Thanks to its phosphorus, barley helps brain activity and remineralizes bones. Among other things, by regulating the production of estrogen and helping new mothers to produce milk, barley is particularly suitable for breastfeeding women.

Another component that makes barley a real panacea are the mucilages, useful against cholesterol, diabetes, constipation, inflammation of the respiratory tract and intestines and also as a soothing product if used to prepare compresses. Many years ago, the decoction of barley was considered very useful for combating skin irritations and eye redness.