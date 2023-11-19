To escape the depression, Miriam moves into her campervan

The kitchen, living room and bedroom in Miriam’s home only have a total of four square meters. Since she gave up her apartment and sold her possessions three years ago, she has been living, working and sleeping in the cramped space of her campervan. Nevertheless, she feels freer than ever before.

“Van life is a little more complicated in terms of everyday routine, but it also frees you from unnecessary stuff so you can concentrate on what’s important,” Miriam tells emotion . Something that Miriam found difficult before her radical lifestyle change. An anxiety disorder and depression force her to leave her usual life behind. Because she can no longer live alone, she moves back in with her parents.

Letting go becomes a liberation

Today she describes the crisis as a wake-up call. She was forced to ask herself what she really wanted – without forcing herself into external expectations. Breaking away from all her possessions and her familiar apartment was an important step in her healing process. “With my newfound freedom, I was able to reinvent myself, do what I wanted and start facing my fears,” says Miriam.

The new everyday life is a task in itself. What is taken for granted in an apartment becomes work in a van. To take a warm shower, Miriam first has to heat water on the gas stove and set up a shower tray. To do this, she sets up a foldable dog pool as a tub.

She is constantly looking for a parking space to spend the night and water is suddenly a valuable commodity. But even though the new everyday routines cost Miriam more energy, she is content and at peace with herself.

Because living like a human definitely influences your own soul, Miriam is sure of that. “If the way we live doesn’t suit us, we will inevitably feel distress.” How comfortable you feel at home can be the starting point for dealing with your own needs.

While it used to be important for Miriam to live in busy places in the city, living in a van showed her how much she enjoys being in nature. Being in the green from early morning to evening is what nourishes them.

New everyday challenges

Not everything is rosy in van life. Working in bed would give her back pain and the sub-zero temperatures in winter would exhaust her, which in turn would affect her work. That’s why she sometimes rents accommodation through Airbnb in the winter months. “Then I can use my energy for work instead of taking a long shower.”

But it was precisely these everyday challenges that brought her back to life. In every new place she had to reorient herself and get along with new people. “I passed my great tests of courage, found new will to live and built up resilience,” says Miriam. And she would like to deepen this inner peace again soon in a permanent place.

