To feel good, everything starts with nutrition: foods to keep your hair healthy too

Here are 7 foods to keep your hair healthy after the summer holidays. Hydration is the first step to feeling good, and this also applies to food

With the end of summer, followed by holiday at the seaside, hair can undergo a lot of stress because of heatof the sweatof the sole and of saltiness.

L’hair routine to find the lost shape it also passes fromdiet. Thanks to fruit, vegetables e legumeswe can rehydrate the skin and the hair and giving it brightness again.

7 useful foods to rehydrate and strengthen hair health at the end of the season

To make our hair feel good, it is very important that we already take the necessary precautions. The first step, as we said earlier, is to be taken at the table.

How to strengthen hair health through nutrition (TantaSalute.it)

A list of 7 foods great for hair rehydration and to have healthier skin by slowing down its aging:

Banana: despite being very underrated, this fruit has many properties that are good for the hair, thanks to ferroil potassiumthe vitamin B6 e C in addition to fibre. Thanks to these features the hair shaft becomes more elastic.Dried fruit: source of many benefits, they promote the absorption of oxygen which also stimulates circulation in the scalp. It should rightly be eaten in the right quantity, in particular almonds, nights e peanuts.The color orange: fruit of this color is vital for hair: carrots, pumpkins, mandarins e oranges they have large quantities of beta-carotenethen converted to vitamin A from the organism. They also own retinoluseful to nourish the hair and prevent aging.The green color: this tincture is to be found in vegetablesparticularly in the spinachfull of benefits. Beyond iron and magnesiumalso contain omega 3 not B vitaminsincluding thefolic acid. Their task is to take care of the damaged scalp thanks to their restructuring and energizing properties;Vitamin Cwhere to look for it: not only legumesthe vitamin C it is also present in large quantities in pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, broccoli and cabbageeffective elements for the formation of collagena protein that indispensably helps to create a strong and healthy capillary structure;Dry hair? Blueberries and avocados are a hydration boost for the hair: thanks to the very high amount of omega 3 they help to counteract dryness after holidays;Legumes, the anti-hair loss remedy: chickpeas, beans and lentils are very rich in iron, protein and zinc. For this reason counteract hair loss due to the weakening of the scalp, as well as the loss of color in the case of dyes. Vitamin B8 and biotin stimulate the production of keratin and strengthen the hair.