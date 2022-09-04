Having white and shiny teeth is everyone’s dream. But having them is still possible, just make a few well-studied moves.

A smile is our best business card, so they say. So let’s see how to treat it and show off as white teeth as possible.

Our mouth and our teeth are very important, not only because they are used to eat, but also because they say a lot about us.

White teeth, the rules to follow

A healthy mouth can also be seen by how our teeth are, and we all know how important it is to have a beautiful smile also for our interpersonal relationships.

We often complain about not have a white nail polish, and clearly the first advice is to always take care of the health of the teeth, and to periodically go to the dentist and the dental hygienist for a perfect cleaning of the teeth. But there are methods that help you have a bright smile, and keep your teeth more beautiful.

As the experts of Denti Primo explain, the shade of the teeth is given by the natural color of the enamel and that of the dentin – which is located between the enamel and the dental pulp. However, the color of the teeth changes over time, and this phenomenon is due to various factors, which lead to the teeth becoming yellow and stained.

Advancing age, nutrition, smoking and poor hygiene are among the main causes of lack of white teeth. Smoking because of the nicotinetends to alter the natural color of the teeth, while there are foods and drinks that can stain the teeth coffee, red wine, tea, berries, fruit juices (especially blueberry, blackberry and pomegranate), beetroot and tomatoas Mentadent experts explain.

Experts advise to wait at least half an hour before brushing your teethespecially if we have hired acidic foods such as tomatoes. When drinking fruit juices, it would be a good idea to use a straw, while immediately after the coffee you should rinse your mouth.

In addition to brushing your teeth thoroughly with toothpaste after the main meals, it is a good idea to use mouthwash and dental floss for a deeper cleaning of the oral cavity. Mouthwash, used after brushing your teeth, can offer greater protection against the bacteria that cause yellow teeth. Dental floss helps to get to the most difficult areas such as those between one tooth and the other, thus eliminating those unsightly dark marks that divide them, as well as of course cleaning more thoroughly.

Finally, pay attention to nutrition, especially avoiding foods rich in sugars, which, as we know, are bad for health in general but also for the teeth, with the increased probability of the appearance of caries.