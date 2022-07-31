Home Health To improve AI computing power, Intel driver confirms that Meteor Lake integrates “Versatile Processing Unit”
The processor is added to the VPU unit. Can this approach make users feel upgraded when changing platforms?

After Raptor Lake, Intel will launch Arrow Lake and Meteor Lake processors, and it has also been confirmed that Meteor Lake will start shipping in 2023. Now there is information that this series of products will join the VPU design (Versatile Processing Unit).

The message was found in kernel.org from Intel’s open source Linux VPU driver update file, and was first spotted on the Phoronix website.

The main function of the VPU is for AI inference acceleration and deep learning applications. This should be the first time that a consumer-grade x86 architecture processor has been added to the VPU design. The VPU driver is covered in Linux Direct Rendering Manger (DRM), just like the graphics card driver is an integrated software.

Intel’s VPU is in charge of Modivius, which was founded in 2005 and acquired by Intel in September of the same year after collaborating with Google on Project Tango in 2016.

From the information in kernel.org, the VPU used by Intel Meteor Lake will contain 5 elements, namely the integration unit of CPU to VPU, memory management, RISC controller, Network on Chip (NoC) and the most important Neural Compute Subsystem (NCS).

Intel has determined that Meteor Lake using the Intel 4 process will start shipping in 2023. We know that Meteor Lake’s processor core architectures are Redwood Cove and Crestmont, and the iGPU part is the Xe-LPG architecture.


