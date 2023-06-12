To IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs the “Stamp” for adherence to the Charter of quality and safety of care

Written on 09 June 2023 .

IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs adheres to Charter of quality and safety of care promoted by Active citizenship and from Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso): ten key points and forty-seven concrete actions to improve the quality and safety of hospital care with commitments involving social and healthcare companies, citizens and institutions. As of today they are over 50 health and hospital companies associated with Fiaso who adhere to the document.

The Charter was disseminated on the occasion of World Handwashing Day and was created with the contribution of representatives of institutions, health professionals, scientific societies, patient associations. The great theme that inspired his work is related to infectious risk related to health care and the spread of antimicrobial resistance, two phenomena which, in terms of numbers and consequences, can have a serious impact on citizens’ health and on the economic sustainability of health services. According to the latest WHO report Global report on infection prevention and control, for every 100 patients admitted to hospitals, as many as 7 in high-income countries and 15 in low- and middle-income countries contract an infection. One in ten dies. 70% of these, WHO says, could be avoided through increased prevention, staff training for the implementation of safety protocols and better hygiene in hospital settings.

“We adhere with conviction as an Institute to this initiative – he declares Giorgio Martelli, Director General of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs – as it is an important support that helps us achieve the goal of guaranteeing high safety standards in our Institute. IRST pays the utmost attention to this issue and the Charter is absolutely in line with our vision. Safety is a fundamental component of health care and an essential element for the provision of quality services and benefits. Our commitment will be to make guests and operators participate in the principles of the Charter, for which I thank the work of Cittadinanzattiva and Fiaso“.

“From a general point of view of the prevention of clinical risk – they underline the Medical Director of IRST, Dr. Maria Teresa Montella and the Nursing and Technical Director Dr. Sandra Montali – together with the care management, with colleagues Elena Prati and Anita Zenelli, we participate as an Institute in the working groups set up by the Emilia-Romagna Region, to monitor and contain the infectious risk. The actions put in place are both of a training nature and for the monitoring of sentinel microorganisms. As far as environmental microorganisms are concerned, there is also a plan for the control and containment of the legionella risk. IRST adheres to the regional and company indications on the monitoring of environmental pests. Naturally the Institute is actively engaged in vaccination campaigns aimed at both employees and patients”.

Between the concrete actions foreseen by the Charter, include: companies make clear and accessible on their institutional sites information relating to the measures adopted for the prevention and management of healthcare-related infections (HAI), clearly identify the reference figures by defining responsibilities, tasks and functions and promoting teamwork for infection prevention and clinical risk management, promote collaboration with civic and patient associations within the Hospital Infection Committees; citizens undertake to respect the decorum of the environments and use the services offered with care, and to pay attention to the paths and entry bans in environments dedicated to professionals and aseptic, they follow all the instructions received from professionals (for example, preparation before an intervention, examination or performance, adherence to therapies) and adopt responsible behavior in order to contribute to their own safety and that of others.