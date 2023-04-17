To know how stressed you are, just see how you use your mouse and keyboard

A simple and immediate way to understand how stressed we are. Just look at how we move our computer mouse. At least that’s what a study by ETH Zurich in Switzerland claims. Researchers have devised a system to detect it office stressbased on how employees type on the keyboard or move the screen cursor with the mouse. The results were published in the scientific journal Journal of Biomedical Informatics.

Italians are the most stressed workers in Europe

According to a recent survey, Italian workers are the most stressed in Europe. The sad record puts their health at risk. The effects are very important on health. Therefore, finding an easy method within everyone’s reach is particularly important for deciding what to do from a therapeutic point of view. Often i signs that we are stressed they are underestimated. Instead, it is essential to identify when stress is about to overwhelm us.

Understanding how stressed we are: this is how we use PC tools

The first discovery made by the research group is that those who experience a moment of great stress use the keyboard and mouse differently than those who are not. This method would be more effective than heart rate control. According to the researchers stressed people move the mouse cursor much more often and sometimes in vain, without objective need. Other data, they make longer rounds with the cursor, while the non-stressed ones look for the shortest way, even if they take longer to do it.

Another indication of stress is represented by the fact that stressed people make more mistakes in typing on the keyboard. But there’s more. They write with many short pauses. Those who are not stressed take few breaks, but write more slowly.

Understanding how stressed we are: the role of neuromotor noise

The link between stress and typing follows the neuromotor noise theory. “Increased stress levels have a negative impact on our brain’s ability to process information. This also affects our motor skills. Psychologist Jasmine Kerr co-authored the study.

More accurate than heart rate measurement

The researchers observed 90 people. Although they were inside a laboratory, all the participants simulated an office job. The panel of experts recorded mouse trajectories and typing frequency. During the experiment, the research team also measured the heart rate of the participants for comparison. All participants also indicated how stressed they felt at work.

The results demonstrate that typing and mouse behavior are a better predictor than heart rate.

