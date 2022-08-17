Home Health To lose weight and lower blood pressure, we only eat from 7 to 15
To lose weight and lower blood pressure, we only eat from 7 to 15

To lose weight and lower blood pressure, we only eat from 7 to 15

Watch in hand, to lose weight it might be enough to concentrate food intake in the first part of the day, from 7 in the morning to 15. Eating only within this time window would allow not only to lose over two kilos in 14 days, but also to lower blood pressure. The news comes from a study published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine and conducted at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

