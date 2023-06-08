Home » To lose weight, let’s try the Japanese trick: doctors agree, it really works
To lose weight, let's try the Japanese trick: doctors agree, it really works

To lose weight, let’s try the Japanese trick: doctors agree, it really works

Let’s find out all the tricks used by the Asian population to always stay fit: here is the Japanese secret to losing weight.

If you are looking for an effective way to lose weight, you may want to try the Japanese trick. Doctors agree that this approach actually works. This method is based on theobservation of the Japanese populationwho are mostly slim and in good physical shape.

In fact, Japan is known for its healthy food culture and its people who maintain an active lifestyle. The foods are mostly based on vegetables, fish and a large consumption of rice. Everyone foods that promote weight loss. Below we explore in detail the principles of the Japanese secret and how it could help you reach your weight loss goals.

The Japanese trick to stay fit

The island of Okinawa, with one of the longest-lived populations in the world, has taught us an important concept: feeling satisfied but not full with meals. This principle, called Hara Hachi Bu, consists of eating up to 80% of our satiety. This practice has numerous health benefits, such as weight control. Additionally, experts point out that reducing food intake can also contribute to prevent disease such as cancer and other chronic conditions associated with aging.

The Japanese principles to follow to keep in shape – tantasalute.it

It is possible to indulge in the occasional calorie indulgence, however it is important to compensate by reducing food consumption in subsequent meals to avoid weight gain. Another benefit of following this principle is the control of glucose levels. Large meals rich in simple carbohydrates can lead to unwanted blood sugar spikes, which are associated with the development of type 2 diabetes and fat accumulation.

On the contrary, choose fiber-rich foods and limiting the amount of food eaten can contribute to better blood sugar control, benefiting overall health and preventing problems such as obesity. Finally, scientific evidence suggests that reducing your daily calorie intake can lengthen life expectancy. Studies conducted on mice have shown that limiting daily calorie intake by 20% can lead to longer lives.

This effect could be attributed to the reduction in the shortening of telomeres, which are segments of DNA found at the ends of chromosomes and play a protective role. Over the years, telomeres naturally shorten, leaving the cells’ DNA less protected. Telomere length has been associated with aging and increased susceptibility to cancer. People who live long tend to have longer telomeres, as is the case with the Japanese.

