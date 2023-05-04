To lower blood pressure, choose salt enriched with potassium – breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

Excess sodium leads to high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and premature death. All the nutritionist’s tricks to avoid exaggerating with salt, without mortifying the palate

Excessive salt consumption leads to a higher chance of developing heart disease related tohypertension

, stroke e stomach cancer and also osteoporosis. A large study of Global Burden of Diseases of 2019 concluded that high sodium intake is the number one risk factor for the risk of getting sick and dying, far more than white sugar and red meat. Use instead of normal table salt a spotassium-enriched substitute (low sodium salt)



instead, it reduces blood pressure and the risk of heart attacks and strokes, among those over 55. This is demonstrated by a clinical trial published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Salt contains sodium, which can increase blood pressure. Salt substitutes in which the sodium portion is replaced by potassium can lower blood pressure which, together with the risk of cardiovascular events, increases with age. Other substances may be present in low-sodium salt which are added to improve the flavor and are generally recommended for those who must follow a low-sodium diet (for example, those suffering from hypertension).

The study: the maximum and the minimum fall The clinical study involved 1612 people living in 48 nursing homes (RSA): meals were prepared with ordinary salt or with a potassium-enriched salt substitute containing 62.5% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride. Some of the participants also ate meals with less salt overall. The participants were all over the age of 55, with an average age of 71. At the start of the study, the sample’s mean blood pressure was 137.5/80.5 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). An ideal value usually considered between 90/60 mmHg and 120/80 mmHg. Nearly two-thirds of the participants had high blood pressure at the start of the study. See also A low-calorie, but non-ketogenic, diet appears to slow the growth of tumors

After two years, those living in residences where the potassium-enriched salt substitute was introduced experienced an average reduction in the high of 7.1 mmHg and low of 1.9 mmHg, compared with the group who consumed regular salt. That’s about as impressive a drop in blood pressure as you’d expect if you gave everyone a drug for high blood pressure, says the author.e Bruce Neal del George Institute for Global Health di Sydney.

Fewer heart attacks and strokes The reduction in blood pressure has been associated with 1.5 fewer heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular events per 100 people in the intervention group, compared to the group that continued to consume foods prepared with regular salt. Salt substitutes are only marginally more expensive than regular salt most people don’t feel the differenceNeal points out. If everyone switched from regular to potassium-enriched salt, we could prevent millions of strokes and premature heart attacks worldwide every year, he concludes.

Low sodium salt is not suitable for everyone However, low-sodium salt is not suitable for everyone and when used for therapeutic purposes it must be consumed under medical prescription. In fact, some pathologies (for example renal insufficiency) and the intake of medicines such as some types of diuretics reduce the body’s ability to eliminate potassium and an excess of the mineral can lead to health problems (such as tachycardia, cramps, arrhythmia , pressure imbalances). As the study shows the salt with potassium – explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist – a very effective and low-cost remedy for reducing blood pressure and cardiovascular risk. Before using it, however, ask your doctor to evaluate your kidney function. As seen in the clinical trial, in some patients with impaired kidney function, the use of potassium-enriched salt resulted in excessive increases in blood levels of the mineral. See also "Tian Yu" previews the official public beta on July 2 to release the background of the new professional "Tian Zhao"

Less salt (but gradually) Another interesting aspect of the work is that a part of the study participants, instead of using hyposodium salt and enriched with potassium, opted for the strategy of using less salt, which however proved to be ineffective for the reduction of blood pressure and cardiovascular risk. The authors hypothesize a mechanism that has already been validated by studies on the physiology of taste: a reduction in salt that is too rapid over time leads us to perceive the taste of food as bland and, therefore, pushes us to add salt to the dish almost automatically, with little awareness comments Stefano Erzegovesi. For this reason, if you want to reduce the amount of salt in your diet, it is useful to proceed very gradually and slowly.

Ultraprocessed foods: let’s try to chew them slowly But how can we manage the risk of excess sodium on a daily basis? Pay attention to ultra-processed foodssuch as canned goods and ready-to-eat products – he suggests Stefano Erzegovesi – because salt is the most widely used preservative and flavor enhancer in ultra-processed products. The best strategy is not to demonize these products, but to use them with awareness: a ready-to-eat food, which can also be a simple bag of vending machines, usually gives you a sensation of “immediate goodness” and stimulates you to consume it on increasingly frequent occasions. In general, when you like a food “too much” and when you would eat it in ever increasing quantities, it is always useful to try to chew it slowly (a minute of time is enough): in this way you will be able to be more aware of the excess of sapidity and, consequently, to hear all that salt as unpleasantan indispensable premise for reducing its consumption. See also With a pressure wave vibrator to orgasm: you should know that

Training the palate: long but effective times Our palate is “trainable” as regards the habit of salty taste: a training that requires slow dosage reductions and long timesOf at least 3 monthsbut that always works. For example – suggests Erzegovesi – you can begin to reduce the salt you add to pasta slightly (eg from 10 to 9 grams per liter of water for 3 months) and, after 3 months, reduce it to 8 grams per litre.

Salt mixed with seeds, herbs, spices Another indirect way to train the palate at lower concentrations of sodium is the use of salt mixed with seeds, herbs or spices, as the nutritionist explains: The recipes I always offer to patients suffering from high blood pressure are gomasio (one part – e.g. a spoonful – of salt and 30 parts of toasted sesame seeds, all ground in a mortar) and, even better, zaatar (a soup spoon of dried thyme, a spoon of dried oregano, a spoon of sumac – also called sumac – in powder, a spoon of toasted sesame seeds, half a teaspoon of fine salt, all ground in a mortar).

Lemon, apple, tomatoes: acidic substances intensify the salty taste An even simpler remedy than mixed salt, to increase the flavor, the addition of a acidic substance: vinegar, lemon, orange or any other citrus juice; diced fresh tomatoes; green apple, pineapple or any acidic diced fruit. Indulge your imagination and, in any case, the acidity will intensify the perception of the salty taste.