The Interventional Cardiology department of the Maggiore hospital in Parma has created a customized device for the heart of a patient at risk of stroke. Guided by the CT scan, the cardiology team designed and had a device made that was adapted to the patient’s needs. According to a note, this is the first experience of its kind in Italy.

It all started when the cardiologists found themselves discussing the complex case of a patient suffering from conflicting pathologies. That is, atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia among the population usually treated with anticoagulant therapy to prevent cardioembolic stroke. And also gastric haemorrhages and intestinal bleedings which advised against an anticoagulant treatment as it would have aggravated these pathologies.

“The only possibility for the prevention of stroke – explained the head of interventional cardiology, Luigi Vignali – remained the surgery to close the left auricle” – a hollow extension of each atrium of the heart -, “a procedure whose purpose is to avoid stroke due to blood clots forming inside the heart. Unfortunately, the size of the giant earpiece did not allow treatment with the devices available on the market”. Here then cardiologists and echocardiographers have studied the anatomical dimensions of the patient to customize a device. “Once implemented – concluded Vignali -, the device was used to practice the closure of the left auricle in a complex operation to which, however, the patient responded positively and after a few days of monitoring he was discharged without any more anticoagulant therapy” .