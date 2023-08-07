To make matters worse. By Andrea Angelozzi – Mental Health Forum

Rationalization of mental health services

by Andrea Angelozzi

from Health Daily

Some management mechanisms are so repetitive that they now represent specific schemes. What has happened in the last 10 years in the field of mental health policies has been a progressive impoverishment of personnel resources according to several parallel tracks. The first is a logic of cost containment through the unification of services and the creation of complex operating units and ever larger departments. This work of “rationalization” has in fact not only created mega-structures disconnected from the single territorial reality in violation of the basic principles of community psychiatry, but has created a unification of personnel sized by structure, to try to manage the survival of the few remaining, instead than by activity, thus forgetting the proportion with the user or the territory followed. A capillarity of general services has been replaced in an impoverished way with the content of a few hours of fragmented expertise dedicated to presumed specific pathologies.

This logic of unification as impoverishment is in part at the basis of the legitimate suspicion with which the services look at possible structural integrations, such as those with the SerDs or Child Neuropsychiatry which instead deserve attention.

The second way was an inexorable gnawing on the turnover that promptly forgot to authorize the replacement of some operator. Or rather, the more onerous operators such as doctors and psychologists, while spaces remained for a few nurses, some educators and many OSS, creating the illusion that the overall numbers for the reports still resisted. In the meantime, other realities, especially hospitals, could count on different attention for the most varied reasons, absorbing the unreplaced resources of the most fragile services, such as mental health, child neuropsychiatry, SerD, counseling centres. And then one is surprised that barely manageable services have gone below the minimum, that operators have been squeezed until they want to leave and that now there are no more doctors available.

In the end, however, the spending ceiling for overall personnel was reached and there simply weren’t any resources left to plug the holes in the most devastated structures.

The third mechanism sees the complete detachment between theoretical statements and practicality, which represents the perfection of political realities that promise and plan wonderful things which, however, cannot be realized for inscrutable external reasons. And this without the reasons being explained and clarified. This is the case of the new personnel standards, approved some time ago in the State-Regions Conference, but of which there is no application trace, perhaps also because it is not clear how they can be financed. Or of Regions (this is what the local press is reporting in Veneto) which announce competitions to plug the gaps created in the past but which then block hiring, candidly admitting that the Local Health Authorities have already reached the possible spending ceiling.

When mental health asks for 5% of the FSN, it forgets that the expenditure is above all for personnel and any adjustment can now only arise if it concerns additional resources and if it is accepted that the ASLs exceed the limits in personnel expenditure. But there is no sign of either condition, nor is it mentioned.

It is no coincidence that initiatives in the psychological field are sought in the Municipalities, which in fact are the only ones able to provide, albeit few, additional resources, in projects that are disjunctive with respect to the Mental Health of the NHS.

In the end, the feeling emerges of being in a labyrinth in which no exit has been made and one continues to be bounced between the various paths; just as the unattractive economic reality of CSM and SPDC supports the doubt that more than a project to impoverish public health in favor of the private sector, what dominates is the lack of a project. In other words, there is a management simplification which, faced with the complexity of the problems, operates like the inexperienced bonsaist who cuts it when he doesn’t know how to position a branch, then surprised to find himself only a trunk destined to die.

And the idea is gaining ground that a lot of rationalization of services is just unsuccessful shortcuts to tame the inevitable complexity of services through cuts and outsourcing.

