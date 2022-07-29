Home Health To promote weight loss, do not put your pajamas on bed
To promote weight loss, do not put your pajamas on bed

by admin
Losing weight is among the goals that many people pursue, perhaps with stringent diets and intense physical activity. In addition to the table, however, according to experts, we must also be careful about some habits which most of us don’t even notice. An example? The way we sleep, or rather what we wear to sleep. After all, thanks to the summer heat, many decide to go to bed naked but avoid wearing the pajamas it would also have beneficial effects on the slimming process.

