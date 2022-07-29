Losing weight is among the goals that many people pursue, perhaps with stringent diets and intense physical activity. In addition to the table, however, according to experts, we must also be careful about some habits which most of us don’t even notice. An example? The way we sleep, or rather what we wear to sleep. After all, thanks to the summer heat, many decide to go to bed naked but avoid wearing the pajamas it would also have beneficial effects on the slimming process.

Therefore, it is not just a ploy to sleep fresher without finding yourself sweaty and end up turning over and over between the sheets. According to sleep expert Sammy Margo, le elevate temperature – even hot in recent weeks over most of Europe, including Italy – affect the production of melatoninthe sleep hormone that helps you get a good night’s rest.

In fact, with the heat, the release of normal melatonin levels is hindered and this contributes to disturbing ours summer nights. Sleeping without pajamas, on the other hand, helps our body precisely because it lowers its temperature, facilitating relaxation. And sleeping well, as we know, is essential for the well-being of the organism that it produces during rest good fat.

These are the fats that, during the day, sustain the metabolism as they help to burn calories and, therefore, to lose weight. Furthermore, the heart and muscles are also positively affected thanks to the improvement of blood circulation for the benefit of all organs. If, however, we don’t want to give up covering ourselves a little at night, let’s try a light sheet or pajamas. 100% cotton which guarantees the breathability of the fibers.

Attention also to the mattress that we use: many have two seasonal sides designed specifically to be warmer in the fall / winter and cooler in the spring / summer. Therefore, it is better to check that the house one is on the correct side.