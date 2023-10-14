To save Brianna (6), doctors shut down one side of her brain

A mysterious inflammation of one hemisphere of the brain that can lead to epileptic seizures, paralysis and even death if left untreated. This is behind the diagnosis of Rasmussen encephalitis. The disease is extremely rare, but also very serious. The treatment of a little girl is now causing a stir in the USA.

Six-year-old Brianna is a completely normal child. She enjoys singing, dancing and reading. Until about a year ago strange symptoms suddenly appeared. “Her leg kept buckling and she had difficulty walking,” her mother Crystal Bodley told US broadcaster KABC.

Brianna was taken to the hospital, where doctors initially diagnosed epilepsy after nighttime seizures. Later: Rasmussen encephalitis, RE for short (also: Rasmussen syndrome). Behind this is a mysterious inflammation of one hemisphere of the brain. It can lead to epileptic seizures, speech and vision problems, paralysis on one side and mental impairment – and even death if left untreated.

The disease mainly affects children under the age of ten and is very rare. Less than 50 new cases are detected in Germany every year.

In a ten-hour operation, the doctors switched off one half of the brain

The exact cause of the disease has not yet been determined. However, experts assume that this is an autoimmunological process, which means that your own immune system mistakenly turns against itself. Researchers at the University of Münster had already identified certain immune cells in 2009 that cause the damage in the brain: cytotoxic CD8 T cells. These would multiply rapidly and destroy certain cells. They also reach the brain via the blood-brain barrier, where they ultimately cause irreversible damage.

Removing the affected brain region is often the last resort for those affected. With Brianna, the doctors took a different approach: In a ten-hour operation, the doctors led by neurosurgeon Aaron Robinson from Loma Linda University Health in California switched off the affected half of the brain. To do this, they used the brain’s natural opening at the cerebral sulcus (lateral sulcus).

“Just breaking the connection is enough to completely stop the disease and essentially cure it,” Robinson told the station. The left hemisphere of the brain is functioning and is now taking over the tasks of the right. Brianna survived the operation well, but peripheral vision is now only possible with her right eye. Nevertheless, the doctor emphasizes: “Brianna remains the same person, even if half of her brain has been switched off.”

“I’m so proud of her,” says her mother

The family speaks openly about Brianna’s journey on Instagram. The operation at the end of September went smoothly, they wrote. And a few days ago: “I’m glad my baby is back and awake. She is still working on her balance and learning to walk.” The pain is under control and almost gone. “I am so proud of her,” writes her mother.

The treatment is expensive. Anyone who would like to support the family can do so on the GoFundMe donation page.

Share this: Facebook

X

