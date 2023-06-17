«To save public health, political will is needed, the recipes are there»

TERMOLI. They met in the three main hospitals of Molise: as in Isernia and Campobasso, also at San Timoteo di Termoli, yesterday morning, doctors, veterinarians and health professionals, together with patient and citizen associations. Initiative carried out simultaneously with dozens of other initiatives planned throughout Italy, to demonstrate in defense of the National Health Service.

Public health is in fact close to collapse. This is the result of more than a decade of definancing, hospital and ward closures, indiscriminate cuts in staff, beds and services.

The working conditions in hospitals are unsustainable, and encourage a now unstoppable flight of health personnel towards private structures. Escape that inevitably creates gaps in the workforce that cannot be filled, as young people no longer want to work in public health. And the consequences fall on the patients, forced to wait endlessly for any performance.

The risk that public health fails, therefore, is a problem that closely affects both health personnel and citizens, who have decided to join forces to defend one of our country’s most precious assets.

At the end of the meeting we interviewed some of the protagonists, Antonio Vallo, Faustino Rosati and Giovanbattista Ferillo.