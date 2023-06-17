Home » «To save public health, political will is needed, the recipes are there»
Health

«To save public health, political will is needed, the recipes are there»

by admin
«To save public health, political will is needed, the recipes are there»

TERMOLI. They met in the three main hospitals of Molise: as in Isernia and Campobasso, also at San Timoteo di Termoli, yesterday morning, doctors, veterinarians and health professionals, together with patient and citizen associations. Initiative carried out simultaneously with dozens of other initiatives planned throughout Italy, to demonstrate in defense of the National Health Service.

Public health is in fact close to collapse. This is the result of more than a decade of definancing, hospital and ward closures, indiscriminate cuts in staff, beds and services.

The working conditions in hospitals are unsustainable, and encourage a now unstoppable flight of health personnel towards private structures. Escape that inevitably creates gaps in the workforce that cannot be filled, as young people no longer want to work in public health. And the consequences fall on the patients, forced to wait endlessly for any performance.

The risk that public health fails, therefore, is a problem that closely affects both health personnel and citizens, who have decided to join forces to defend one of our country’s most precious assets.

At the end of the meeting we interviewed some of the protagonists, Antonio Vallo, Faustino Rosati and Giovanbattista Ferillo.

See also  The sun: good for heart, depression and bones

You may also like

Moscow, some peace proposals ‘might work’ – Ultima...

Diapers in summer, with heat and sea double...

reduces stress and the risk of a heart...

Decline in deaths from cancer in Italy, -15%...

Back, how to keep it healthy and avoid...

Sandoz Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Fimas Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Isola, Helena Prestes under accusation, first Luxuria «You...

Forza Italia, Marina Berlusconi-Tajani axis. The leader’s family:...

Diapers in summer, with heat and sea double...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy