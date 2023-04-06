The results of the experimentation developed by the hospital of the Holy See to treat the most common solid tumor in childhood have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Franco Locatelli, who led the research: “It is the first time that a similar study has achieved such encouraging results”

Andrea De Angelis – Vatican City

The first gene therapy with CAR T cells capable of treating the most serious forms of neuroblastoma, the most frequent solid tumor in childhood, has been designed at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. The splendid news comes from the press conference held on Thursday 6 April at what is also known as the “Pope’s hospital”. The new treatment, developed by the team of clinicians and researchers led by Professor Frank Locatelli, head of the research area and clinical area of ​​Oncohaematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation of the hospital, was tested on 27 children with relapsed and/or resistant to conventional therapies neuroblastoma. The results are excellent: the response to treatment is equal to 63% of cases.

The study of the Child Jesus

The experimentation of gene therapy with CAR T cells directed against neuroblastoma was entirely designed and conducted by doctors and researchers from the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital coordinated by Professor Locatelli. The study involved the Pharmaceutical Workshop, the areas of Oncohematology, Cell Therapy , Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation and Diagnostic Imaging. Between 2018 and 2021, 27 patients from all over Italy, aged between 1 and 25 years, suffering from relapsed and/or resistant neuroblastoma and already subjected to numerous attempts at treatment, were enrolled in the trial. Some of them, present today at the press conference, say in a voice broken by emotion that today their life is “absolutely normal”, and this “thanks to the CAR T cells”. “Using these cells for solid tumors seemed like an impossible challenge, but challenges are part of the research,” Locatelli says. A research to which the infinite thanks of the family members of the young patients go. One of them, in particular, underlines how everyone can make their own contribution, with frequent fundraising aimed at supporting research. son of him, Leonardo, is healed and is seated in the audience. To be healed is also Luca, now an adult. “I’m fine”, she repeats to our microphones. A moment later Professor Locatelli embraces him.

An extraordinary result

“We are extraordinarily satisfied because for the first time the efficacy of CAR T cells in neuroblastoma has been demonstrated and the whole thing also represents a prototype model to demonstrate that the efficacy of these cells also concerns solid tumors”, says Professor Locatelli. “CAR T cells are lymphocytes, i.e. genetically modified cells of a patient’s immune system – he explains – to then be redirected to a target present on neoplastic elements”. 27 patients were treated, “of these – underlines Locatelli – as many as 9 obtained complete responses, 8 partial, of which 3 turned into a complete response”. The success of this work is due “to many researchers from numerous laboratories and clinical departments, but – he remarks – it would not have been possible without funding from AIRC, the Ministry of Health, AIFA and the Italian Foundation for the Fight against Neuroblastoma”. After this success, is it conceivable to be able to proceed with a similar experimentation for other types of cancer? “Today we have the possibility of being able to use the same type of CAR T cells even in different types of brain tumors. We have a clinical protocol ready, currently under evaluation at the ISS, and once we receive approval – he announces – we will start a clinical trial for adults up to 35 years of age”.

Professor Franco Locatelli illustrates the results of gene therapy

The work of researchers

“We are extraordinarily excited, when this path was thought of in 2015, it seemed like science fiction to me,” says Dr. Sarah Costa, president of the Italian Association for the Fight against Neuroblastoma. “When we had the first meeting with Professor Locatelli in which he feared the possibility of making sure that children could have a cure, for us parents, used to having only frustrations for the disappointments we had, it seemed an impossible path”. For this reason, being here today “means having a heart full of hope, full of joy, in these nine years an incredible challenge has been won, of the series believing in order to see. The results obtained – he concludes – speak for themselves”. The patients involved in the study were treated with the infusion of CAR T cells modified with a third generation construct, called GD2-CART01, produced in the laboratory by researchers of the Holy See Hospital starting from the collection of autologous T lymphocytes (i.e. coming by the patient himself). These cells of the immune system were then genetically modified to express CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) on their surface, a synthetic molecule capable of recognizing the tumor target (in neuroblastoma it is the GD2 molecule) and directing T lymphocytes against the cells sick.

The results

The trial on 27 patients was conducted in two phases: in the first phase, the safety and tolerability of the drug were evaluated according to a model of increasing doses (in the absence of toxicity) or decreasing doses (in the event of toxicity; in the subsequent phase, the efficacy of the therapy was evaluated and residence times of the genetically modified cells in the body.The response to treatment reached 63% and the probability of surviving without disease is significantly increased compared to the unfortunately short life expectancy in the absence of other treatments. study, carried out also thanks to funding received from AIRC, the Ministry of Health, AIFA and the Italian Foundation for the Fight against Neuroblastoma, have just been published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine. The refractory disease proved to be safe and effective: at the end of the study, the Bambino Gesù research team observed a response to treatment equal to almost two-thirds of the patients, half of whom were in complete remission of the disease. The probability of survival up to 3 years (60% of cases) and of surviving without evidence of disease (36%) increases. Furthermore, the longevity of CAR T cells has been documented: they persist in the patient’s body up to 2-3 years after the infusion, supporting their therapeutic efficacy over time.

The prospects

The results of the experimentation of the Child Jesus open up the possibility, in perspective, of the early use of CAR T cells in the therapeutic strategy of children with neuroblastoma: a cure therefore intended not only for patients who have already failed several treatment attempts, but even newly diagnosed with high-risk characteristics or for those who have failed a single line of therapy. Furthermore, this study constitutes clear evidence of the efficacy of CAR T cells also in solid tumours, opening up possible treatment scenarios also for other solid tumours.





Il neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is the most frequent extracranial solid tumor in childhood and accounts for about 7-10% of tumors in children aged 0-5 years. In Italy, more than one hundred new diagnoses are made every year. This tumor originates from neuroblasts, cells present in the sympathetic nervous system, and can arise in various parts of the body, the most frequent of which is the adrenal gland. Even today, neuroblastoma has a significantly less good prognosis than other childhood neoplasms, being responsible for 11% of cancer deaths. In metastatic forms or those with a high risk of recurrence, the probability of definitive healing is 45-50%; in case of relapse or disease refractory to conventional treatments (chemo and radiotherapy), the possibility of surviving 2 years does not exceed 5-10%.