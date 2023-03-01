Many doctors who are no longer very youngcoming from hospitals now on their last legs, or from specialty schools , you become an increasingly complicated obstacle course (for low wages and backbreaking schedules). Not only, therefore, graduates on track for a career that is no longer as coveted as it once was. That of the general practitioner. More and more in crisis, among thousands of patients to follow and an increasingly stringent bureaucracy.

It is the photograph that emerges from the participants in the competition for general practitionersand, which took place today, Wednesday throughout Italy.

The test — that there is no minimum score — serves to give access to the three-year scholarship. But, from the first year, the students will already be able to start opening a practice and follow patients (the maximum number varies from region to region).

Â«NewÂ» general practitioners. But certainly not young. TO Milano, where there were 647 participants for the test for 464 places, only a third were under 35 years old. There were even 88 aspiring doctors over 50 (and three over 60). Mostly women. In total, a 444 students took the test, twenty fewer than the places available. They can already celebrate: they will all access the scholarship. However, whoever has the highest score will be able to choose the destination. â€˜Have we all really been through it? So now I’ll have to decide what to do: I didn’t expect it», confides an oncologist from a Milanese hospital. â€œI was hired 20 years ago. But this job is no longer compatible with family life. Furthermore, I think that with my specialization and my hospital experience, I could give a lot, in the area, as a general practitioner». See also «My son's misfortune is too great a trauma»

In Italy there is a serious shortage of doctors of this figure.From 2019 to today, their studies have closed at an average of two a day due to retirements or other reasons. Thus, those who stay find themselves with a number of patients much higher than the average. The most serious situations in Northern Italy. In Rome, 577 doctors applied for 229 positions to take the test. â€˜Don’t take any pictures of us we are all hospitals in disguiseÂ» jokes, but not too much, a boy in his thirties. Lorenzo, 33, an emergency room doctor with a permanent contract, stops to talk. “The pay is starving – he says – the shifts are exhausting and in these conditions the quality of life also suffers”. To give more details is Irene Mazzocchi, 31 years old: «I tried the specialization in gynecology at the Umberto I polyclinic, the first week I did 84 hours when the contract was 36I’ve seen colleagues get off the night and be called back for the morning shift while they were still at the bar having breakfast».

The 33-year-old Francesca Cedola, rheumatologist, hired for three years in the ASL Roma 5 tells of the emergency room: “We have 12-hour shifts, there is so much staff shortage that I can’t ask for a sick day and then there is the practice of night-dismount-night which cannot be done but which instead is implemented . I already have the VAT number for private specialist visits, at this point I prefer to work on my own». Then there is the geriatrician Laura Parlanti, 43 years old, twenty of whom spent in the precarious job: «I worked as a medical guard, in the nursing homes, I made substitutions, local medicine, everything. Now I just want some stability.’ See also At Cannizzaro the latest generation drug to fight prostate cancer

A Padova, on the other hand, for the 392 places available, there were almost three hundred (out of 339 registered). There is Debora Pettenò, a 38-year-old Venetian who, after her master’s degree in forensic medicine and continuity of care, understood that “The relationship with the patient is the most important thing, and the general practitioner is the one who can create a stronger relationship”. It doesn’t matter if you work ten, twelve hours a day: “It depends on how you choose to be a doctor, healing is a mission”. Rebecca Luisa Peloso left her gynecology specialization in November, she started making substitutions in a provincial clinic: Â «Having nights and weekends off, with a good salary, can also allow me to build a familyÂ».