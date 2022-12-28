Madame’s name, along with that of the tennis player Camila Giorgi, ended up in an investigation in which they are both being investigated for false ideology. She allegedly obtained the green pass thanks to fake Covid vaccination certificates made by the doctor Daniela Grillone Tecioiu. Immediately the thought ran to his participation in the next Sanremo Festival. The exclusion would not be automatic since Madame, not being under contract with Rai, would not fall within the ethical code of public television.

Rome Councilor: “Madame will be at the concert in Rome” “We have learned of the ongoing investigation from the press. Since there is no certainty about Madame’s illicit behavior, the artistic cast of the New Year’s concert at the Circus Maximus ‘Rome Restarts 2023’ does not change. We hope, however, that the artist can you clarify your position”. This was stated by the Capitoline councilor for Major Events, Tourism, Fashion and Sport, Alessandro Onorato.