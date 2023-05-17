to whom it comes, what are the symptoms, how to cure it

Hypertension or high blood pressure? For blood pressure refers to the force exerted by the blood inside the arteries. In fact, when the heart contracts and the blood leaves the left ventricle to pass through the arteries, it is recorded the higher pressure (systolic or maximal); after the contraction, however, the heart muscle relaxes and the pressure is reduced (minimum diastolic).

In this article

What is high blood pressure or hypertension

L’hypertension o high pressure it is a condition determined by high blood pressure in the arteries and is one of the major risk factors for cerebro-cardiovascular pathologies. “Hypertension in Italy affects about 16 million people, that is almost 35% of the adult population, which becomes 50% among the over 60s and 80% in the over 80s” he explains Claudio Ferri of the Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension. The figure is underestimated, because there are many who suffer from it without knowing it. “From the surveys conducted by the Siia, very few Italians are well informed about ideal blood pressure values ​​and the risks they run by neglecting or minimizing altered parameters,” continues the expert.

Diagnosis: When do you really have high blood pressure?

The values ​​are periodically updated by the scientific world. The latest guidelines drawn up by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) suggest maintaining maximum blood pressure sotto i 140 mmHg and the least sotto i 90 mmHg.

Depending on the recorded values ​​we speak of:

Dangerous low blood pressure < 50/33 mmHg

Pressure too low < 60/40 mmHg

The low one < 90/60 mmHg

The ideal pressure 120/80 mmHg

Normal blood pressure 120-129 mmHg / 80-84 mmHg

Normal or prehypertensive high blood pressure 130-139 mmHg / 85-89 mmHg

Stage 1 hypertension 140-159 mmHg / 90-99 mmHg

Stage 2 hypertension 160-179 mmHg / 100-109 mmHg

Stage 3 hypertension 180 mmHg and above / 90 mmHg and above

Over a billion people are affected worldwide, a figure that has more than doubled in recent decades. Also children are increasingly affected, although the numbers are significantly lower than those of adults ei children under 35 years old they suffer more and more. You might also be interested in: High blood pressure in children

Causes: what are those of high blood pressure?

When it comes to the causes of hypertension, a distinction must first be made between: primary hypertension (or essential) e secondary hypertension. Let’s start with secondary hypertension, which affects only 5% of cases. In these cases, high blood pressure is one of the consequences of some diseases affecting the kidneys, adrenal glands, vessels, heart and can be acquired or congenital pathologies. Here in order to resolve hypertension, it must first treat or manage the underlying disease of high blood pressure. Primary or essential hypertension represents 95% of cases and there are no real direct causes.

Risk Factors: Who is Prone to Hypertension?

There are certain risk factors that predispose people to this condition:

Familiarity . If there are hypertensive people in your household, the probability of developing arterial hypertension significantly increases.

. If there are hypertensive people in your household, the probability of developing arterial hypertension significantly increases. Age . With advancing years, the pressure increases because the arterial vessels, as we age, change and become more rigid.

. With advancing years, the pressure increases because the arterial vessels, as we age, change and become more rigid. Overweight and obesity . Weight gain forces the heart to work harder to pump blood around the body, which raises blood pressure.

. Weight gain forces the heart to work harder to pump blood around the body, which raises blood pressure. Smoke . Cigarette smoke does not directly affect blood pressure levels but increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

. Cigarette smoke does not directly affect blood pressure levels but increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Excess of salt . A diet too rich in sodium can contribute to high blood pressure.

. A diet too rich in sodium can contribute to high blood pressure. Alcohol . Alcohol, if consumed in excess, can raise blood pressure and damage the heart which tends to dilate and lose its pump function.

. Alcohol, if consumed in excess, can raise blood pressure and damage the heart which tends to dilate and lose its pump function. Stress . If we are nervous, agitated, tense or stressed, the pressure skyrockets.

. If we are nervous, agitated, tense or stressed, the pressure skyrockets. Oral cavity hygiene. Recent research has pointed out how to suffer from periodontitis doubles the risk of having high blood pressure.

Symptoms: what are they and how to recognize them?

There is no direct correlation between having symptoms and high blood pressure. In most cases, blood pressure increases gradually rather than suddenly. This is why there may be no symptoms at first, even when there are very high blood pressure values. But there’s more. When symptoms do occur, they are common to many other disorders or diseases.

The most common symptoms are:

Headache, especially in the morning. We have to worry especially if the pain doesn’t go away even with painkillers

Dizziness and a sense of confusion

Vision impairment

Ringing and ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

Nosebleeds (epistaxis)

How is pressure measured?

To know your blood pressure, the advice is to have it measured by your family doctor or pharmacist: in both cases the measurement is free. There are many on the market devices for measuring at home, which are especially useful for those who have already had a diagnosis of hypertension. If you’re measuring in your own home, though, be sure to do it the right way. Some studies suggest that you measure your blood pressure sometimes on both armsbecause some heart problems can be detected earlier and better.

Prevention: the ideal lifestyles

Taking correct behaviors is essential both to prevent and to manage high blood pressure. Here are the lifestyles to follow to keep hypertension at bay.

Follow a healthy diet . Eating five portions of fruit and vegetables is crucial for overall health, and therefore also for controlling high blood pressure. We need to reduce the consumption of salt, especially taking into account the “hidden” salt in some foods. Then limit foods rich in saturated fats and cholesterol, increasing the consumption of fish and fibers (rice, wholemeal bread and pasta, vegetables and legumes). Be careful with coffee: if you drink too much, it can increase blood pressure. You might also be interested in: Which foods are allowed, to be limited or avoided

. Eating five portions of fruit and vegetables is crucial for overall health, and therefore also for controlling high blood pressure. We need to reduce the consumption of salt, especially taking into account the “hidden” salt in some foods. Then limit foods rich in saturated fats and cholesterol, increasing the consumption of fish and fibers (rice, wholemeal bread and pasta, vegetables and legumes). Be careful with coffee: if you drink too much, it can increase blood pressure. You might also be interested in: Practice physical activity . Even movement is so important that it is considered a therapy to be prescribed on a par with drugs. Walking half an hour a day at a brisk pace is already enough to prevent many ailments and diseases, including hypertension. You might also be interested in: Sports that reduce pressure .

. Even movement is so important that it is considered a therapy to be prescribed on a par with drugs. Walking half an hour a day at a brisk pace is already enough to prevent many ailments and diseases, including hypertension. You might also be interested in: . Not smoking

Try to manage stress, physical and emotional

Check your body weight. According to the World Health Organization, body mass index must be understood between 18.50 and 24.99 kg/m². Calculate your BMI here

High blood pressure and the coronavirus: what do we need to know?

Have high blood pressure it is also an important risk factor for Covid. We know that the coronavirus uses ACE2 receptors to enter cells, which are also responsible for regulating blood pressure. At first it was also thought that it would be appropriate to stop taking drugs to control hypertension. This statement has been denied by all industry experts. The people most at risk of developing complications related to Covid are hypertensives who have turned at least sixty years old.

Therapy: all the cures and remedies for high blood pressure

There are different drugs that lower blood pressure. The classes of antihypertensives, which can also be used in combination, are:

Diuretics

Central antiadrenergics, alpha and beta blockers

Calcium channel blockers

Ace inhibitors

Sartans (angiotensin II receptor blockers)

Drugs to control blood pressure tend to be safe and well tolerated, even if some studies have linked the use of some hypertensive drugs and depression, especially calcium channel blockers and beta-blockers.

Diuretics

They help move fluids from inside and outside the body. They are used especially if the damage is to the kidneys (loop diuretics), if the hypertension is due to an excess of salt or an increase in blood volume in the arteries, in heart failure (thiazide, antialdosterone and ) and in myocardial infarction (aldosterone inhibitors). They are not recommended in case of metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

Central antiadrenergics, alpha and beta blockers

They act on the brain or on the sympathetic nervous traffic towards the heart and arteries, with the release of adrenaline and noradrenaline. They are therefore useful if a problem with the sympathetic nervous system has been diagnosed. Beta-blockers are contraindicated in metabolic syndrome, diabetes and asthma, and may have side effects on male sexuality, but can be used in pregnancy and are particularly indicated in heart failure and ischemic heart disease associated with hypertension.

Calcium channel blockers

They block the entry of calcium into cells. Dihydropyridines are particularly indicated in the elderly and in pregnancy, but are also used in cases of angina, cardiac hypertrophy and carotid and coronary atherosclerosis. Verapamil and diltiazen, on the other hand, are used in case of angina, carotid atherosclerosis and supraventricular tachycardia. They are among the most powerful antihypertensives even if they can cause side effects such as flushing of the face and edema of the ankles and lower limbs.

Ace inhibitors

They act on an enzyme that regulates the production of the most powerful vasoconstrictor substance, angiotensin II, and which consequently regulates blood pressure. Useful in case of kidney damage, especially if with proteinuria, heart failure, cardiac dysfunction or heart attack, carotid atheroscleosis and metabolic syndrome. Contraindicated in pregnancy and in the fertile period. They can give dry cough as a side effect.

Sartans (angiotensin II receptor blockers)

They inhibit the rise in blood pressure controlled by angiotensin II. Useful in case of kidney and heart damage and metabolic syndrome, they are contraindicated in pregnancy and in the fertile period.

The testimonials of the VIPs interviewed by OK Salute

Dario Vergassola she said her high blood pressure is mainly due to work-related stress, while Tiberio Timperi spoke about his struggle with juvenile hypertension. Alessandro Cecchi Paone showed us that high blood pressure can go down if you lose weight, and then up again if you gain weight again. Also Gerry Scotti he has to pay attention to the scale, because his blood pressure tends to rise.

SOURCE: Higher Institute of Health

