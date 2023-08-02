to whom they will be useful and what are the side effects – breaking latest news

by Cesare Peccarisi

They are not suitable for all patients and careful monitoring must be done to avoid symptoms of the possible major side effect called ARIA. They are not a cure, but they slow down the progression of the disease

After the news on the new anti-Alzheimer’s drugs which in recent months have found an echo both on the pages of scientific and popular magazines (we talked about it HERE, ed), now comes the phase of reflection with the focus on the real benefits and of the right ways to use these drugs to improve the work of doctors and patient expectations.

Medicines not suitable for everyone

The point was taken by a large group of American neurologists from the Universities of Florida, Arizona, the Rocky Mountains and Philadelphia who, under the direction of Vijay Ramanan of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, have just published in Neurology an articulated review of a forty pages where they indicate how to select patients who will be able to have real advantages from these treatments, explaining how they should be followed over time and how neurologists and other specialists must collaborate in the multidisciplinary decision-making process that leads to starting this treatment which should not be understood , mind you, suitable for everyone. in fact, it is indicated for patients with early disease and with a reduced probability of side effects, an eventuality that can be foreseen with instruments such as an magnetic resonance examination to exclude cerebral microcirculation problems (amyloid angiopathy, superficial siderosis, etc.) which limit management of these patients only to facilities equipped with such instruments. Another limitation consists in the fact that patients taking anticoagulants cannot access these drugs due to the increased risk of micro-haemorrhages: aspirin seems to be tolerated, but those affected by a cerebral stroke, for example, cannot then undergo the usual treatment with plasminogen activator, the famous tPA, for the risk of intracranial hemorrhages.

The most frequent and serious side effect

In spite of the ethereal volatility that the acronym ARIA assumes in Italian, it instead indicates the most frequent side effect of these drugs: it stands in fact for amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, i.e. brain alterations related to amyloid observed on instrumental visualization and their presence is evidenced by symptoms such as vertigo, headache, visual disturbances and an increase in the state of confusion that already afflicted these patients. Their presence contraindicates treatment and requires careful evaluation. However, we must always pay attention because in many cases the ARIA alterations do not give any symptoms – underlines Professor Alessandro Padovani, Director of the Department of Neurology and Pro-Rector of the University of Brescia -. Without preventive magnetic resonance monitoring, the situation can therefore be made worse by starting therapy with the new monoclonal anti-amyloid drugs, the anomalous protein which, together with the tau protein, represents the marker of this disease. In the case of one of the new drugs, lecanemab (we talked about it HERE, ed), suspending it was enough for 80% of the ARIA alterations to disappear, one more reason to underline the importance of their instrumental monitoring.

Genetic testing is also needed

Another category of patients for whom the new drugs are not suitable are those who have the ε4 allele of apolipoprotein E (aka APOE ε4) in their genetic makeup and who are considered a possible genetic risk factor for sporadic Alzheimer’s , i.e. unfamiliar. It has also been associated with higher rates of ARIA in patients taking the newer drugs and therefore it is important to have them undergo genetic testing before treatment, a situation which urges that clinicians become familiar with the genetic procedures of patients and their families before treatment. to proceed with the treatment, thus restricting the possibility of carrying it out only in centers equipped with genetic counseling services.

Other conditions that can influence the risks

Lastly, a last mention of other neurological and non-neurological conditions that can influence the risks and benefits of the new anti-Alzheimer’s therapies such as epilepsy, tumors, haematological or immunological disorders – Padovani remarks – and also exposure to other therapies based of monoclonal antibodies, now more and more widespread in the clinical field: for example for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. of migraine, etc. All this once again reaffirms the need for a weighted multidisciplinary decision-making process that also involves the patient.

They are not a cure but they slow down the progression

it is essential to make patients understand that these drugs are not a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but only slow it down, even if for the first time in a vigorous way, underline the American authors of the study. It is important to make them aware of the possible side effects that have emerged so far, as well as the costs of these treatments. Another factor to make patients understand are the logistical difficulties that can be encountered in the treatment that subjects them to bi-weekly or monthly treatments that can only be carried out in adequately equipped structures which, especially in the USA, the country where the recommendations in question were drawn up, do not they are always close to home, sometimes forcing long journeys which negatively affect the quality of life. It is not yet possible to tell patients what the duration of the treatment will be and how long the sequelae will last in the long term: for now we are talking about over 18 months unless we continue until the PET scan demonstrates a normalization of the amyloid and tau values , the two disease marker proteins.

Collaboration of families

To derive the greatest benefits from what is now considered a disease-modifying treatment, i.e. a treatment capable of modifying the course of the disease for the first time, it is important to discuss with them, their families and caregivers in a continuous process innovation that guarantees optimal results. Only in this way will doctors be able to meet the requests for information from patients who, according to the authors of the study, will continue to grow and only the efficiency of their response can help them maintain a good assistance service.

In the US, a potential strategy to mitigate excess demand involves the development of an official website dedicated to educating patients and healthcare professionals. The duration and speed of responses to patients, both by telephone and online, must be improved with forms prepared on templates with the most frequently asked questions. The demand for assistance must also be mitigated at the source by improving the relationship between neurologists and local doctors for the screening of the right patients to start the specialist treatment path.

Ineffective supplements on the market

With the aging of the population, people are really worried and wondering: will I have dementia? EAN Amsterdam: Millions of unscientifically based cognitive substitutes are being sold in the United States and this tells us that people are very interested in the problem. our task is to educate them with valuable and specific information, otherwise they will look for answers on the internet and take pills without a scientific rationale. In our training we must cultivate the ability to communicate both with patients and with colleagues and other members of the clinical staff. The American Academy has a long history of engaging healthcare professionals and patients in the use of brain products, and we have a magazine with 2 million subscribers that comes out every two months, in both print and digital formats. It’s called Brain & Life and is sent free to interested people in both English and Spanish. The Spanish edition is published 4 times a year because the readership is smaller.

The right information in Italy

Also in Italy the SIN, the Italian Society of Neurology of which I am the current President – says Professor Alfredo Berardelli of the La Sapienza University of Rome – has long been engaged in information activities not only on neurologists, but also on the general public with the involvement of well-known faces from the show business such as Stefano Fresi who have lent their faces to spread the message that has become our slogan: “Protect your brain, entrust yourself to the neurologist”. In collaboration with the ADN Kronos press agency, SIN has also activated a series of

instructional videos

on various topics conducted by the specialists of our Company. Our aim is to increase the knowledge of non-specialist doctors and the confidence in neurological science in the general public so as to encourage people to promptly entrust themselves to the care of a neurologist when some symptoms appear (we talked about them HERE, ed) which must be made known clearly so that many diseases are treated quickly without wasting time which is sometimes precious in saving life: stroke is an emblematic example.

Huge impact of the disease

The impact of chronic neurological diseases is enormous – continues Berardelli -: just think that 12 million Italians suffer from sleep disorders, over 7 million from migraines, more than 4 from peripheral nervous system diseases such as muscular dystrophies or rare neuropathies, 400 thousand Parkinson’s disease and over 1 million dementias, of which 720,000 of the Alzheimer’s type which records 180,000 new cases every year. With monoclonal antibodies, a new era is truly beginning in the treatment of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in particular, but, as Professor Padovani said, only time and further studies will be able to tell us what their real effectiveness will be on the progression of the disease .

