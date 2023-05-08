To women I say: “Live, don’t focus only on the disease” (07/05/2023)

“Don’t just focus on your disease. Don’t waste your time, don’t waste your day like this»: this is Dykadja Izidoro Paes’ message for all people diagnosed with cancer. Her association Zittocancro di lei gives support and comfort to many women who, as happened to her too, risk feeling alone and disoriented, even despite a robust network of family and friend support. Often, in fact, the strength comes from the other sisters. Dykadja (above at the Race for the Cure, photo by Monica of Leander) received the first diagnosis of cancer in 2018, at the age of 28, while breastfeeding her second child and the discovery of the metastases came just three months after the end of the treatments. He says that he immediately had the genetic test because his mother had died of cancer and that he discovered a triple negative tumor that does not have the receptors for estrogen, progesterone and HER2 which in other forms make it possible to carry out targeted therapies by acting as a target. This aggressive cancer has a high tendency to develop metastases and a median survival of only 14.5 months, with a five-year survival of 11%. In 2020 there were approximately 55,000 new diagnoses of breast cancer and of these approximately 8,000 (15% of the total) were diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

“I’m listening to you but you’re not, you won’t overpower me”

Nevertheless, Dykadja often smiles and admits: “Sometimes, even in the hospital they wonder what I have so much to smile about, but I smile”. The despondency is felt, and how, but her will resists: “I want my two children to have memories of me”. The name of the Zittocancro association is an exclamation that Dykadja addressed to the disease on a day of particular suffering: «I told him: You’ll never scream at me again, I’m listening to you, but you won’t drown out my voice. I told my friends about it [altre donne con triplo negativo conosciute in un gruppo Facebook] with the index finger in front of the mouth as if to say “silence” and from there the hashtag was born #ZittoCancro, which soon became famous, and then the association. «#zittocancro means Shut up cancer that I have to do» she says «I am a metastatic patient, I know very well that I will not recover and that I will have to live with the disease but I want to live as long as I have».

The importance of peer comparison

According to a survey conducted by the Women in Meta observatory, the campaign promoted by Gilead Sciences in collaboration with Europe Woman Italyunder the patronage of Susan G. Italian Comment and with the Italian oncologists of Women for Oncologyin collaboration with Elma Research, on a sample of 110 patients with an average age of 54 and residing throughout Italy, giving quality to one’s time becomes a widespread objective in the presence of cancer (57% say they want to spend more time with their loved ones, 49% to try to do only things that are really interesting), however hindered in many cases by the lack of additional services to the strictly therapeutic ones and by the difficulty of comparing with other women who are experiencing the same condition.

Teaming up: the strength of associations

«I founded the association because it doesn’t make me feel alone and because giving support to others is my medicine» says Dykadja who, to the many women who write to her about not having the strength to smile and not making it, replies: «We all have strength, the fact is deciding to pull it out or stay there and wait». Knowing how to form a group is essential for women with cancer: «Between us, they don’t exchange medical information because that is up to the oncologist and because each case is different; we can only limit ourselves to recounting our experience and giving comfort» explains Emanuela Tavella, councilor of Europa Donna Italia, also a triple negative diagnosis. “Grouping patients can be a double-edged sword: it’s a source of strength but it can create confusion about the disease,” confirms Alessandra Fabi, oncologist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.