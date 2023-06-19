Tobacco addiction, goal of zero smoking. “The challenge is risk reduction”

The good news is that smokers are declining in Italy.

According to data from the Higher Institute of Health – released on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on 31 May, the World Day against Tobacco announced by the WHO – today 20.5% of the population smokes, against 24.2% of the 2022 and 26.2% of 2021. The less good one is that there are still millions of people who are unwilling or unable to quit smoking. «In Italy – explains Riccardo Polosa, founder of Coehar, the research center for the reduction of harm from smoking at the University of Catania – we still don’t have a health policy that takes care of these people.

Smoke, in Catania Coehar annual conference on harm reduction

Risk reduction is the solution. Countries with a liberal approach, such as Sweden or England, have chosen to open up to alternative nicotine release tools by promoting them in the cessation pathways for heavy smokers. It is time to follow these virtuous examples here too». In Italy, again according to ISS data, only 3.7% of the population uses heated tobacco products and just 2.5% consume electronic cigarettes. Coehar boasts more than 130 publications, signed by over 100 researchers from all over the world. «Tobacco smoke in Italy is still the main preventable cause of the development of oncological pathologies. The Italian plan to combat smoking is mainly based on the lines of action proposed by the Sirchia law and its subsequent amendments. But much still needs to be done», continues Riccardo Polosa.

Todacitan, the new drug for smoking cessation: how much it costs, what are the effects and benefits. In Spain it is sold out

Electronic cigarettes “help people stop smoking traditional ones”: the study of the head physician

The appointment

The spotlight is now on the upcoming Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, scheduled for November in Panama. “The conference, now in its tenth year, represents a huge opportunity for public health. We hope that international organizations take into account the role that non-combustible products can play in reducing smoking rates around the world», continues the founder of Coehar. Who then underlines: “The WHO’s idea is simply to equate technological products without combustion for the delivery of nicotine to the burnt cigarette, but we are talking about two completely different things especially from a toxicological point of view”. In short, according to the experts of the research center for the reduction of smoking damage in Catania, a change of approach is necessary. The framework convention of the World Health Organization on tobacco control, which is useful for developing global strategies to combat smoking, was signed by 192 countries in 2004 and entered into force the following year. In Italy it was ratified in 2008. The number of smokers in the world began to decrease starting from 2005, the year the convention entered into force, but the decrease was neutralized by the increase in the world population. The efforts put in place so far have therefore not led to significant improvements in combating the problem of smoking. That’s why experts speculate on the role technology can play for smokers who don’t quit. Thus the director of Coehar, Giovanni Li Volti: «Although nicotine is not totally risk-free, it is important to underline that it is not responsible for the damage to health deriving from cigarette smoke».

Lions in the name of health and prevention, free screening and specialist visits

The alternative

In recent years, alternatives to cigarette smoke that do not involve combustion have been introduced on the market, such as e-cigarettes and tobacco heating products. The arrival of these solutions has fueled a debate between those who insist on the precautionary principle, emphasizing that the scientific evidence on new products is still too scarce to have a complete picture of their risk profile, and those who instead see in these tools a important novelty to integrate the current prevention and control policies.

© breaking latest news

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

