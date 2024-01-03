Tobacco: Smoking causes the brain to shrink – what risks are associated with it – Health

Despite all the tobacco lobby’s attempts to downplay it, word has probably gotten around that smoking is harmful. For those who are more of a visual type, there are graphic shock images on every cigarette pack. Tarred lungs, rotten teeth and amputated legs can be seen there. There are warnings about a number of illnesses, including cancer, heart attacks and infertility. Another ailment, the dimensions of which scientists from the USA have just measured in more detail, may be capable of dissuading even more smokers from their dangerous habit: smoking causes the brain to shrink.

Share this: Facebook

X

