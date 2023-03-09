Black Wednesday for transport in the capital. Indeed, 8 March, International Day for Women’s Rights, has been proclaimed one public transports strikewith Cub Transportation joining the nationwide 24-hour general strike called by the Slai Cobas confederation.

Live coverage of the strike

The strike effectively began at 8.30, with the end of the guarantee period. The B/B1 metro lines and the Termini-Centocelle railway remain active, albeit with possible reductions in journeys, and the C metro, which was circulating regularly at the end of the guarantee band.

Shortly before 9, however, Metro A was closed (after the rides were over) and Atac confirmed possible reductions in rides on the surface network. At 12.05, line A of the underground was reactivated, while the Spagna, Vittorio Emanuele, Re di Roma and Ponte Lungo stations remain closed due to station staff strikes.

Rome transport strike Wednesday 8 March: the modalities

The protest involves employees of Atac and Roma Tpl, which means that buses stop – including those on peripheral lines – trams, trolleybuses and the metro. The Metromare and Roma Nord railways, managed by the regional company Cotral, will instead travel regularly.

In compliance with the guarantee bands established by law, transport will be ensured from the start of the service at 8.30 and then from 17 to 20. Possible stops or interruptions of journeys for buses (also peripheral), trams, undergrounds and for the Termini-Centocelle railway instead occur from 8.30 to 17 and from 20 at the end of the service.

As mentioned, the strike also affects connections made on behalf of Atac by other operators under subcontracting arrangements. As regards the night service, in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday the service of the night bus lines will not be guaranteed (lines whose name begins with “n”), while the service of the daytime lines will be guaranteed which have trips scheduled after midnight and that of the night runs of the Atac lines 38, 44, 61, 86, 170, 246, 301, 451, 664, 881, 916, 980 and the Rome Tpl lines 314, 404, 444.

In the night between Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 March, however, the service of the N bus lines will be guaranteed, while that of the daytime lines that have scheduled trips after midnight and the night trips of the Atac lines 38, 44, 61, 86, 170 will not be guaranteed. , 246, 301, 451, 664, 881, 916, 980 and the Roma Tpl lines 314, 404, 444.

In the underground stations that will eventually remain open, the service of escalators, lifts and stairlifts will not be guaranteed. The ticket office service is also at risk (the online ones are always active), while the interchange car parks remain open.

Rome transport strike on Wednesday 8 March: the reasons

The strike was called “for the worsening of the general living conditions of women starting from the working condition in our country, but which affects all other areas – underline the unions – social, family, cultural, a working/non-working condition work, health and safety, wages/non-wages, the burden of care work due to the lack of public and free services and serious cuts in resources for public schools, public health, a condition of tragic violence against women/feminicides, attacks to the right of free choice of the majority of women in matters of maternity and/or abortion”.

The day of March 8 is, as mentioned, the day of national general strike, in which workers from different public, private and cooperative sectors cross arms. In addition to public transport, schools and health care are also at risk, for a protest called by Adl Cobas, Cobas Health University and Research, Cub, Slai Cobas, Cub Health, Usb Pi, Usi Cit and Usi educazione.

In the previous 24-hour strikes proclaimed by Cub-Cobas, also organized on 8 March 2021 and 2022, participation had been respectively 26.8% for surface operations and 8.7% for metro and regional railway operations, and 32.2% for surface operation and 11.1% for metro and regional railway operations.







