Giulia Tavilla, 17, from Genoa, died on that accursed March 15, 2011, a few days after hospitalization. Her heart stopped while she was sleeping. Potassium was no longer enough. She suffered from bulimia, she had fallen ill when she was 12 and a half years old. She ate and vomited constantly. A month after Giulia’s death, her father Stefano took action in the hope of saving the lives of other people’s children.

This is how, on March 15, the Lilac Bow Day dedicated to eating disorders was born. Anorexia and bulimia. About three million people in Italy, equal to 5% of the population. Growing pathologies, increasingly younger patients. In recent years, there has been a worrying decrease in the age of onset: up to 8-9 years of age and at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, access to the emergency room for eating disorders in the two-year period 2021-22 has doubled compared to the previous one.

The Higher Institute of Health has updated the center map126, dedicated to the treatment of these pathologies.

THE SICKNESS

Among the possible explanations of the phenomenon, the lowering of the pubertal age of girls, the youth discomfort in the years of the pandemic, but also the increasingly widespread and pervasive use of social media which often present, as unattainable models of beauty (also because they often the result of retouching and various filters). Anorexia and bulimia can expose you to serious medical complications (anorexia increases the risk of death by 5-10 times, compared to people of the same age and sex), if not promptly addressed by a multidisciplinary team, including psychiatrist, pediatrician, dietitian , psychologist, internist, endocrinologist. And virtual reality is one of the new therapeutic approaches for anorexia.

An Italian study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health highlights its benefits on adolescents: it promotes greater participation and increases children’s trust in real-world experiences. «The world of eating disorders is a complex one – comments Professor Elisa Fazzi, President of the Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry – and in recent years we have observed a progressive lowering of the age of onset. The problem no longer concerns only adolescents, but also prepubescent girls and boys, with more serious consequences on the body and mind, on development in general”. «The lockdown first and the social restrictions afterwards – explains Dr. Valeria Zanna, head of Anorexia and Eating Disorders of the Child Jesus – acted as a detonator for a malaise that was often already present, sometimes in a less obvious way, sometimes more more. Covid and the quarantine were certainly accelerating factors, but many of these girls and boys were already trained to eat secretly, to vomit unseen in the bathroom, to live secretly”.

THE INCIDENCE

8-10% of girls and 0.5-1% of boys suffer from these pathologies. The incidence has increased by 30% due to the pandemic, especially among the very young, affected 4 times more than in the pre-Covid era. «These disorders – adds Elisa Fazzi – are characterized by an altered relationship with food, which manifests itself through an excessive concern with respect to the weight and shape of one’s body and expresses a great psychic and emotional suffering of which the subject does not always realize account, focusing the problem on the food. The family and the school are fundamental in identifying the first signs of risk”. Therefore, these are pathologies with a strong gender characterization, as confirmed by a research by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità on the Centers of the National Health Service dedicated to eating disorders: out of over 8,000 users, 90% are women, 59% have between 13 and 25 years and 6% less than 12 years. The most represented diagnoses are anorexia (42.3%), bulimia (18.2%) and binge eating (14.6%).

THE OBLIGATIONS

But there are also new entries, such as Arfid (Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder), a disorder that causes people to eat very little or avoid certain foods. Those who suffer from it are limited to the consumption of a few “allowed” foods. Deviating from this strict rule is a source of serious stress. The pathology can lead to weight loss, stunted growth, problems with social functioning. On the other hand, more typical of boys is muscle dysmorphia (or vigoressia) which is very popular among gym-hards and presents behaviors similar to those of anorexia and bulimia: caloric restriction, very strict rules, exhausting exercises, muscular body loaded with proteins.