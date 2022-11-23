ROME – ‘I don’t know if it is correct to say that medicine without blood is the future. Medicine with an optimization of the use of blood is a reality today. I believe that a medicine without blood at all is impossible. What’s important is minimize the use of blood, because it is a limited, expensive and sometimes risky resource. To arrive at a surgery without the use of transfusions today we have technologies and new cutting-edge devices, which help us to obtain an optimal haemostasis and to drastically reduce the use of blood during surgery‘. Professor Alfredo Guglielmi, director of the Department of Surgery and Oncology of the Integrated University Hospital and professor of general surgery at the University of Verona, explains this to the Dire agency.

A CONSOLIDATED COLLABORATION WITH ASSISTANCE COMMITTEES

Alfredo Guglielmi has been working for Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 20 years. An experience that he does not hesitate to define as ‘extremely positive. Since the early 2000s I have had relationships with Jehovah’s Witnesses and with theirs Health care committees and I must say that a relationship of trust based on mutual respect was immediately established. It’s really a positive experience, human as well as clinical, which has allowed me to get to know their reality, a reality that I respect very much and, above all, which has educated us to be much more careful in the use of blood in all patients. even non-Jehovah’s Witnesses.’

He then claims that he has always admired their very efficient organisation. ‘All the Health Care Committees are linked together both nationally and internationally, and if a Jehovah’s Witness patient needs specific treatment, they find the most suitable location for treatment. It is an aspect that I have greatly appreciated over time, namely the presence and the solidarity that Jehovah’s Witnesses have among themselves‘.

THE COMMITTEE ON THE GOOD USE OF BLOOD FOR THE BENEFIT OF ALL PATIENTS

Also thanks to the collaboration with Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Committee on the Good Use of Blood for the Benefit of All Patients, Not Just Jehovah’s Witnesses. ‘The Committee for the good use of blood – says Guglielmi – has a dual purpose: that of optimizing the use of blood and blood products, i.e. plasma and albumin. In this regard, periodic meetings and scientific refresher courses are held: a conference was recently held with the Medical Association of Verona precisely with the aim of spreading attention to the use of blood and blood products also to medical doctors general’.

Alfred Guglielmi

PATIENT BLOOD MANAGEMENT EVEN IN ANEMICAL PATIENTS

From the experience with Jehovah’s Witnesses to the one gained over the years with bloodless surgery. And also in this case the tones used by Professor Guglielmi are extremely positive, ‘because he educates the surgeon and the whole team to be very careful and accurate. To carry out surgery without the use of blood, the surgeon must act in all phases of the surgical process: first in the careful pre-operative preparation of the patient, subsequently throughout the surgical intervention and finally throughout the post-operative course. In our department we follow a very precise ‘Patient Blood Management’ protocol which has allowed us to reduce the use of blood in all patients and, especially in Jehovah’s Witnesses, for whom we must not use it at all’.

“TRANSFUSION CAN BE HARMFUL FOR THE ORGANISM”

Applying Patient Blood Management brings numerous benefits to all patients undergoing surgery. ‘Regardless of religious motivations of Jehovah’s Witnesses– Professor Guglielmi is keen to underline – it has been demonstrated that transfusion can have a harmful effect on the body, from an inflammatory point of view, immunosuppression and potential increase in infections. Thus, not transfusing patients in general results in improved survival and a reduction in complications.’

Professor Guglielmi talks about a real positive effect generated by a careful use of blood. ‘In our experience – he informs – we perform approximately 1,200 surgeries a year, of which approximately sixty surgeries are for Jehovah’s Witnesses. With the experience gained over the past 20 years in major hepato-biliary-pancreatic and digestive oncological surgery we have reduced blood transfusions in our patients overall from 25% to 10%, and 0% in Jehovah’s Witnesses‘.

HOW TO TREAT AN ANEMICAL PATIENT?

All right. But how to behave if a patient is anemic? How are you treated by your team? Alfredo Guglielmi promptly replies that ‘surgery must be done in safety: we do not operate on anemic Jehovah’s Witnesses, because the risk of having to transfuse them is high. We don’t want to do this and we never have. A careful preoperative evaluation of the patient and a correction of anemia with administration of iron, folate, vitamin B12 and erythropoietin. We carry out these treatments for a period necessary to correct the anemia. When this happens, then we can operate on the patient with a low risk of having to transfuse later on’.

LAW 219/17 ON INFORMED CONSENT AND DAT MAKES CLARITY

The conversation moves on law 219/17 on informed consent and advance treatment provisions (DAT). A law, according to Professor Guglielmi, which has favored the relationship

doctor-patient and which protects both figures. ‘Before the DAT law there was a sort of fear of incurring legal recourse, so the refusal to treat Jehovah’s Witnesses also arose from this fear. Now that these aspects have been clarified, the relationship has become much simpler. Personally I have had a very positive experience, because in over 20 years of working relationships with Jehovah’s Witnesses I have never had problems of this type, always having an open, correct and trusting dialogue.’

Alfredo Guglielmi also recalls that ‘certainly the surgeon has a central role in the treatment of these patients but it is essential that all hospital health workers are in favor of this approach: the surgeon can perform a beautiful operation, but if the anesthetist does not accept the operation without blood, the project is not realized. It is therefore essential to raise awareness of the entire surgical environment, with all the professionals who work there’.

SUCCESSES ALSO KNOWN ABROAD

A recent scientific study The signature of Professor Guglielmi had particular resonance internationally: the research highlights 32 cases of pancreatic resection on Jehovah’s Witness patients, operated without blood, in respect of their religious convictions. An article that had a wide echo and found space on the pages of international journal ‘Pancreatology’.

‘Our interventions on Jehovah’s Witnesses – Guglielmi declares – are particularly dedicated to digestive cancer surgery, i.e. liver, pancreas and digestive system. We have carried out this research to illustrate and demonstrate how a careful application of a specific protocol can reduce the use of transfusions to zero, having absolutely similar results. We proved that in these resections we did not use blood, that we did not put the patient at risk for any post-operative complications and that the patient’s outcome was totally comparable to transfused and non-transfused patients. A very important result, therefore, which partly illustrated the general philosophy of our treatment protocol for these patients’.

‘In this regard, we have activated a wonderful study in our hospital on the evaluation and correction of preoperative anemia. The project, coordinated by Director of Medicine, Professor Domenico Girelliis part of a targeted health research, and is funded by Ministry of Health. From the first data of the study it emerges that the preoperative correction of the state of anemia allows to reduce transfusions by more than half, from 40% to 20%. All this attention to the transfusion aspect, unrelated to the religious aspect of Jehovah’s Witnesses, has had an extremely positive impact on our experiences and daily use. We are, therefore, also saving blood thanks to the work of Jehovah’s Witnesses‘.

Speaking of how Italy places itself in the context of international healthcare and whether there are collaborations with foreign countries on these issues, Professor Guglielmi replies that ‘at the moment there are no specific concrete and active collaborations with foreign countries, but the Committees of assistance of Jehovah’s Witnesses are very active and have very important connections especially with the United States and with some European countries. This means that if there is news or project sharing, the communication network is very active’.

A LESSON FOR THE FUTURE

Finally, the professor dwells on a story related to Jehovah’s Witnesses to which he is particularly fond. ‘Just recently I operated on a 67 year old gentleman with a pancreatic cancer. The diagnosis of pancreatic cancer dates back to 2017 in which the patient was treated with a simple bile drainage, but not operated. From 2017 to today he had not been treated because he is a Jehovah’s Witness, with the fear of incurring the risk of bleeding and not being able to resort to the use of transfusions. This man, meek and very kind, came to me a month ago and with a very late diagnosis and with the fear that a possible progression of the neoplasm had rendered him inoperable. We had a very long and frank conversation and once the fears had dispelled we decided together to face the operation aware of the possible risk of finding a disease that was no longer operable, given the long time that had elapsed since the diagnosis. We operated on him, and the surgery went very well because fortunately the neoplasia she was confined. The patient and his family finally returned home peaceful. This story proves that a Jehovah’s Witness patient should not be delayed in the treatment of his illness for fear of transfusions. It is up to us doctors to ensure that this does not happen.

