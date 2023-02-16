by Nunzia Boccafono

15 FEB –

Dear Director,

the inspiration in exposing assessments, accusations and even proposals for the renewal of our health system in this newspaper is an indication of how much public health is at risk of debacle and, even more, how fundamentally, if not exclusively, the system is today run by professionals only. Yet these are the least decisive in the engineering works of the models or of the new reform proposals. Yes, now it’s the phase of management engineers. After the phase of the businessmen of the 90s (DL 502e 229) which determined the performanceism in the doctor/patient relationship, that of the jurists (2000s) which increased the performance of mere defensive medicine, now is the moment of the management engineers.

So I ask Prof. Cavicchi who is promoting the debate on health care with such lucidity and acuity with intellectual courage and secular vision, his opinion.

What will be the influence of managerial engineering and above all when will the time come for the influence of healthcare culture on the organization of the system?

You professor who clearly identified in the 90s the weak point of the decadence of the system with which I agree even if I don’t completely agree with attributing all the responsibility to a minister or to a single party.

As a “specialized” operator, I lived through the perfect storm of the 90s in which the economic situation was favourable, and I am co-responsible for it. “the citizen looking for services to compensate for the natural need for health, the health professionals also economically incentivized to produce them, the private system to “overproduce”, the politician to evaluate the reactivity and performance of his system with a single click and the managers to positively report on mandate objectives.”

In the 1990s, even before the Bindi reform, the healthcare culture was pervaded by the concepts of measurability and planning of business administration schools. Cost and performance measurement would solve all the problems. You certainly have a more comprehensive view but it seems to me that Bindi and the then government only followed the usual strategy often adopted by some regions, that is, to be the first in the class and legislate before the others. In my opinion “the hustler” was already inherent in the system with the assent of all the stakeholders as mentioned above; first of all population that had glimpsed the possibility of self-management of care with the consumption of services that can be purchased free of charge or in any case at a “political” price at the CUP.

Therefore, if the politician was in his time unable to foresee the negative consequences of his actions (as I tend to) or if he voluntarily determined them, it has the same value as bad governance. However, it is important to understand what were the real root causes that determined the economic situation and what were the positions of the various players. This is because it is necessary to identify the current situation; how people position themselves, what you want. In other words, today more than ever we need a sociological analysis of healthcare, but a secular one. Yesterday, two of Italy’s most important and populated regions elected centre-right coalitions that carried out specific electoral campaigns on health care. Regions where private healthcare is deeply rooted. It’s true that only 40% of those entitled voted, but whether we like it or not, people have chosen to be governed by the center-right, so what?

Professor, you have already written it and I have appreciated it in your articles. Also the dr. Panti with his appeal “Only citizens can save the NHS” always in this newspaper. Let’s say that even professionals can contribute with deeds to saving the system if we let them work and create synergies that facilitate healthcare activities and the de-bureaucratization of their work. It can be talked about.

Today it seems that the main problem of healthcare are the waiting lists for outpatient services on which resources are negotiated between the government and the regions and between the public and private systems. I have already had the opportunity to express how in my opinion this is a false problem, functional only to the political tussle and diseducating for patients.

Minister Schillaci also opened a reflection: «An operation must be carried out on the waiting lists which is not only economic, it is not enough to put money in to ensure that they are eliminated: we must rationalize and seek appropriateness, we are in the third millennium and we need a different vision of public health, in the interest of the sick”.

I agree Minister, reflection is necessary. Waiting lists are not an indicator of outcome, they do not highlight the state of good or bad health of the citizen or even of the system. They are process indicators, i.e. they MUST be functional to management for the best and most responsive allocation of professional and technological resources.

We therefore make the CUPs virtual and make reservations available to the prescribers with the help of team administrators who can co-manage expectations and let the health professionals decide the most suitable service and times, depending on the case. Patterns of different intensities can be created depending on the environment.

The services already on the list can be written by the professionals on the basis of the computerized files, where present, or through active direct calls. Many services were performed during the pandemic with great patient satisfaction (perceived quality analyzes available).

It can be done.

Nunzia Boccaforno

Public Health Doctor

February 15, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Letters to the editor

