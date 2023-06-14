Today: OÖN health day for young and old

10.30 a.m.: Everything against back pain

Number 1: Cross pain clearly leads the hit parade of common diseases. That is why the first health talk of the day is dedicated to this topic. On the podium: Primary Vinzenz Auersperg, Senior Physician Christoph Hartl, Senior Physician Diana Huber from the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Steyr,

Johann Plaimer, Uniqa vitality coach, and Gerda Hochrather, FH health professions Upper Austria.

11.15 a.m .: Forgetful or already demented?

Around 115,000 to 130,000 people in Austria are estimated to be affected by the diagnosis of dementia – and with them their relatives and friends. The incurable forgetting scares many people. However, not every forgetting has to be a sign of dementia. Most of the time, forgetting begins insidiously. In the case of repeated mental failures, however, one should see a doctor, especially if there are additional language or orientation difficulties. On the podium: Primar Peter Dovjak, Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden, Klaus Nigl, University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions Upper Austria, and Margit Wachter, Uniqa vitality coach

12 p.m.: Fight the pain

Almost two million people in Austria suffer from chronic pain. Those affected often have an odyssey of one and a half to two years behind them before they come to a meaningful diagnosis. A large number of them could be well helped by appropriate medication or non-medication measures. On the podium: Primaria Silvia Dobler from Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Kirchdorf

12.45 p.m .: Sleep disorders goodbye

30 percent of Austrians suffer from problems falling asleep and even 51 percent from sleeping through the night. In the long term, lack of sleep leads to a weakened immune system and physical illnesses. On the podium: Andreas Kaindlstorfer, sleep doctor and head of the sleep laboratory at Kepler University Hospital, and Uniqa vitality coach Birgit Dallinger

1:30 p.m.: The heart – the powerhouse of life

The human heart continuously transports blood into our circulatory system and supplies organs and tissues with oxygen and nutrients. In this way, the entire volume of blood – five to six liters in an adult – is transported through the body once per minute. But the engine of our life is also susceptible to all kinds of diseases: the most common are coronary heart disease, cardiac insufficiency and myocardial infarction. The classic risk factors: obesity, diabetes, stress, lack of exercise, smoking and high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. On the podium: Prof. Andreas Zierer, Kepler University Hospital, Primar Clemens Steinwender, Kepler University Hospital

2.15 p.m .: Overweight declare war

3.7 million Austrians over the age of 15 are overweight, around 15 percent of them are obese. According to the WHO, almost every third elementary school child in Europe is affected. On the podium: Primar Martin Barth, Head of Psychiatry at the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr, and Doris Schwendinger, Clinical and Health Psychologist

3 p.m.: High blood pressure & cholesterol

Constantly at 180? In Austria, every fourth person has high blood pressure – in older people even every second person is affected. In the group of people older than 65 years, 60 to 70 percent already suffer from it. Persistently high blood pressure can have serious consequences if left untreated. The same applies to the cholesterol level. A little more than half of the people in this country have elevated levels. Diabetes is no less dangerous if left untreated. Around 800,000 Austrians are affected. On the podium: Primary Norbert Fritsch, Klinikum

Freistadt, Mathias Leitner, Rohrbach Clinic, Primary Bernhard Mayr, Salzkammergut Clinic Gmunden

3:45 p.m.: The thyroid, small and important

This vital endocrine gland plays a major role in the body’s metabolism, growth, and maturation, and helps regulate numerous bodily functions. Around 25 percent of the population in Austria are affected by an enlarged thyroid gland. On the podium: Primary Peter Panholzer, Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck

4:15 p.m .: Women and men are different

Gender medicine: In medicine, the male body was the measure of all things for a long time. With sometimes fatal consequences for women. Women are 1.5 times more likely to experience adverse effects and are more likely to die from heart attacks because their symptoms are sometimes different and caught too late. On the podium: gender medicine expert Anna Maria Dieplinger

author Barbara Rohrhofer Editor-in-Chief Life and Health Barbara Rohrhofer