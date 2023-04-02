Home Health “Today” special, then the full deferred broadcast
“Today” special, then the full deferred broadcast

For such a special day, SuperTennis has thought of a special programming. During the day we will relive the symbolic matches of Sinner’s ride in Miami, naturally including the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, the eighth success for an Italian against a world number 1.

Then at 7pm we will follow the final in the special “SuperTennis Today” hosted by Giorgio Spalluto. Together with many guests, in the studio and online, we will experience the emotions of a historic final. At the end of the match, SuperTennis will broadcast the final in full time delay.

