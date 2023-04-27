Today the decision for hospital masks – Primocanale.it

ROME – A decision will be made between today and tomorrow on the obligation to wear masks in hospitals which expire at the end of the month. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci: “We are holding some meetings with experts and we will decide what to do. As I said a few days ago we are moving towards easing but in any case we will absolutely continue to protect the most fragile patients, so in the wards that host them and in the RSA the mask will continue to be worn”.

Among other news, Schillaci announced that it is considering extending screenings also for lung cancer, a disease on the increase among Italian women with a +3.6% in 2022. During the pandemic there has been a significant drop in these exams for which “we are strongly committed to making up for the accumulated delays through awareness and information campaigns, in accordance with the objectives of the National Prevention Plan and the National Oncological Plan, approved in last January”. The National Health Service, the minister specified, offers three free screening programs for subjects considered at risk. Two of these are typically female, breast and neck of the uterus, the third is for colorectal cancer, a disease that is becoming one of the main neoplasms even among women. In any case, the most common oncological pathology remains breast cancer, which affected over 55,000 women in 2022.