today the VIP party in Liguria

That Annalisa you don’t like the spotlight on your private life, it had been understood for some time. Perhaps, having fallen in love with a man who has nothing to do with the world of entertainment, she explains it even better. Francesco Muglia, married in great secrecy to Assisi, comes from a completely different world than the Ligurian singer. And probably, he is the first to push for things to stay that way. But who is the “mon amour” who stole Annalisa’s heart?

Francesco Muglia, newly married to the singer Annalisa, grew up in the saint’s shadow. Born on 23 July 1980 in Padua, he has two brothers and a sister. The father was a bank employee while the mother stayed at home to raise her children. After compulsory school he enrolled in the Bo faculty of literature and after graduation he studied for a period at the University of Stockholm. He specialized in marketing and communication and is now vice president of Costa Cruises for the global market, a role he has landed after working in several important companies.

The secret wedding

On 29 June he secretly married Annalisa in the Basilica of San Francesco d’Assisi. A place that was not chosen by chance: Muglia is a close friend of one of the Franciscan friars. And with Annalisa, the 43-year-old manager shares a great passion for music. In fact he graduated from the Conservatory where he devoted himself to the study of the organ.

The two managed to hold the secret ceremony. They would have asked guests not to post anything on social media and not to tell anyone about the event. Mission successful.

The VIP event in Tellaro

Today, July 1, Annalisa and Francesco should also give in and finally be seen together. In Tellaro, in Liguria, a party is being planned for VIP friends, who will hardly stay away from social media. Among those present are expected Alessandra Amoroso, J-Ax, Fedez with his wife Chiara Ferragni (who have already arrived in Liguria and were spotted yesterday in Portofino) and Rudy Zerbi.

