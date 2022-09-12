More than 48 hours have now passed since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The rumors of the lawsuit would have been confirmed by reliable sources close to the Royal Family. No one could have foreseen her sudden death despite her coming after months of concern for her health.

The Queen of England leaves a kingdom she has ruled and served for over 70 years. But how did Queen Elizabeth II really die?

The queen was of advanced age. Despite this, she did not die of peripheral vascular disease as it was thought. The signs of the visible bruises made him think on his hand in the last public photo when he met the newly elected prime minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss.

According to rumors, the causes of death are other. According to the latest rumors confirmed by reliable sources, the regina it would indeed died of trauma reported in a accidental fall. The doctors who assisted her at any time of the day would have immediately understood the gravity of the situation. They advised against a transfer to the hospital and invited family members to come to her bed. Here is everything you need to know about the cause and circumstances of the death of the longest-lived queen of the United Kingdom.

London bridge is down was the coded message to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II. London bridge has fallen as well as the queen, dead due to the trauma reported in a accidental fall.

Queen Elizabeth’s death, who knew right away?

To confirm the rumors that had been circulating for a few days already were reliable sources close to Royal Family. After fall probably caused by motor difficulties of the sovereign, the doctors who assisted her they advised against a transfer to the hospitalgiven the gravity of the situation.

The news of the death has been made gradually leak, before announcing the Queen’s renunciation of taking part in a conference with her Private Council and then with the admission that the medical staff were concerned about his health. But it was the announcement that all of Elizabeth’s closest relatives were on their way to Balmoral to make one think that the Queen really was serious and had a few hours to live.

In fact, thehour of his death it hasn’t been disclosed, but it certainly is before 18.30 of London: it was preferred to wait for the arrival of all family members at the castle. According to the organization of the plan, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it would seem she was the Liz Truss the first person to be officially informed of the death of the sovereign.