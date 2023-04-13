Today’s horoscope April 13, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Aries. 21/3-20/4 There is no shortage of obstacles, but enthusiasm is great and luck helps you on difficult days. Think about what to do and look for diversions. The understanding of the couple creaks, but think about it before putting an ultimatum to your loved one. Tour. 21/4-20/5 A wind of serenity blows with the Moon in Capricorn softened by the sextile of Neptune. A gift will give you great pleasure, with the lunar trine to Uranus. You can count on a well thought-out organization, but now it’s important to focus on new projects. Twins. 21/5-21/6 The day in itself is not exciting, but a little monotony is not to be despised. If, on the other hand, you want more movement, get creative. Introspective analysis brings to light desires that arise directly from the heart and on which the head has no hold. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 Under the Moon’s fire, relationships with others are opposed. Instead of insisting on giving the green light to controversy, opt for silence. Accept the momentary block, and take advantage of it to pay more attention to yourself. Leone. 23/7 – 23/8 A slightly lazy Thursday, in the wake of a need for emotional certainties which finds its satisfaction in well-established habits. You will work in the shadows, but the way you manage your affairs will score many points in favor of credibility. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 With the White Lady in a favorable aspect, who dispenses tenacity, ambition and concreteness, the goals you aim for are gradually approaching. Even if everything still remains on standby, you still feel more confident and more determined. Balance. 23/9 – 22/10 Against the Moon in Capricorn, advocate of unexpected events and bickering, unleash self-control: it won’t be decisive, but at least you won’t cause trouble. A family concern dampens the mood. There is little understanding and even less patience. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 With the Moon in Capricorn you can rest assured: your day has taken the right direction, and everything magically proceeds smoothly. Guest of honour, a friend with news in store that will surely put you in a good mood. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 You are certainly not lacking mental flexibility, and will make it easier to carry out work and learn new techniques, study. Social relationships enlivened by loose communication and a brilliant wit, but beware of about-faces! Capricorn. 22/12-20/1 Acquire more confidence, more elements of judgment, more information and when the time comes to make your wishes come true, you’ll know how to move. Many projects in mind and opportunities to carry them forward: play your game with the usual foresight. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 Administer mental energies carefully, so you don’t risk wasting the potential of this rhythm. Cultural and spiritual needs. Aligning your course of action with that of others will be challenging, but inevitable for success. Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3 The Moon in Capricorn winks at Uranus and Neptune, a winning configuration that makes your shares and quotations skyrocket. Fantasy and intuition team up with concreteness to achieve goals. Sense of responsibility and tenderness