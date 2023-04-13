Today’s horoscope, Thursday 13 April 2023, with the quarter of the waning moon. The Sun in Aries conjunct Jupiter collides with the Moon in Capricorn. As if to say that the ego no longer hears reasons and wants to find spaces for itself, for personal fulfilment. The lucky sign is Taurus while today’s unlucky sign is Libra.

Today’s horoscopeThursday 13 April 2023, and the forecasts sign by sign on love, work and luck.

This day will push those born in the cardinal signs (Cancer, Capricorn, Aries and Libra) to review, again, the spaces they allow themselves vs. those they let others occupy. Even symbolically speaking.

With the Moon which today is in the sign of Capricorn, but precisely square the Sun in Aries, I would say that the unfortunate sign both the Libra who must understand where he wants to go, while the lucky sign the Bull, again.

Today’s horoscope for Aries

Now that you have Venus in your favor again, you feel truly unstoppable, just like Inter in the Champions League. It doesn’t matter that you’re not really at the top for physical prowess, with Mars against, because Jupiter gives you perfect seven-cushion shots, like snooker champions in billiards.

Amore: you quote poems by Alda Merini since early morning.

Work: you are the perfect colleague for an impromptu coffee break.

Salute: You profess kindness like an Anglican preacher on a Sunday morning.

Tip of the day: train your diaphragm to learn how to breathe better.

Vote 7 –

Today’s horoscope for Taurus

You like irony, and now that you have Mercury in your sign, you’re always ready to tease even your grumpy neighbor with shrewd jokes, at your own risk. I’m sure you laughed like crazy when you read the news of the fan’s joke with coach Zanetti in a selfie shouting ‘go Milan’. Real?

Amore: you always have a space for passionate kisses under the front door.

Work: You love precision up to three digits after the decimal point.

Salute: You are the perfect friend to call when moving.

Tip of the day: wearing a gingham print dress.

Vote 7 +

Today’s horoscope for Gemini

Love has arrived like a tornado to open the doors of your little heart, with Venus having returned to your sign and making you feel in full hormonal turmoil, like seeing Timothée Chalamet in the film Dune. You are more in love with Millie Bobby Brown, who announces her wedding with that hot Jake Bongiovi. You are already very ready for the fateful ‘yes!’.

Amore: search online for the best wedding planner sites.

Work: you are so confident that you do not fear any financial crash.

Salute: with a simple white t-shirt and jeans you look gorgeous.

Tip of the day: buy gold which seems to be an excellent investment.

Vote 7 +

Today’s horoscope for Cancer

I know that now that you have Mercury in your favor, you are certain that your ideas are more ingenious than whoever invented the wheel or the electric racket against mosquitoes in the summer. Just like JLo, who launches her new line of Spritzes with Delola, inspired by his travels in Italy and with a low calorie content. Remember not to take everything for granted, especially today when you have a crooked moon.

Amore: Sex is your favorite evening snack.

Work: you are as secure as a poker player at texas hold’em.

Salute: Your favorite sport is bungee jumping.

Tip of the day: sign up for Second Life.

Vote 7 –

Today’s horoscope for Leo

Now that your little heart has warmed up and you’ve regained your confidence, you should be wary of public statements, especially those on social media. Your posts have the same tone as those of Elon Musk who makes fun of the name of Twitter, transforming it Titts, or ‘boobs’ in English. I assure you that not everyone may like it.

Amore: you are sweet with a maxi cream and chocolate cone.

Work: You don’t really have a nose for business at the moment.

Salute: your mane is perfect for the Loréal commercials.

Tip of the day: go shopping in a second hand store.

Vote 6 +

Today’s horoscope for Virgo

You are nice, sagacious and intuitive like Luis Sal, who has become the new idol of the transalpine cousins ​​for the latest video of the ranking of the best croissants in Paris, during the protests of the last few weeks. Mercury and the Moon in favor today give you the right boost to be able to seize any situation that will bring you great results.

Amore: You look amazing when you let loose under the covers.

Work: you are able to solve the Navier-Stokes equations in your head.

Salute: you are ready to join the Spartan.

Tip of the day: print photos of your Easter Monday with friends.

Vote 6 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Libra

Good feelings finally triumph in your little heart, and manage to keep your nerves despite Mars against and the bad Moon. You are full of good intentions, like Ezio Greggio, protagonist in these days for the appeal on social networks to help the mother in difficulty. You are a true heart of gold.

Amore you are a riot of sweetness like the chocolate cake with a dark heart.

Work organize a perfect work routine to be ready for stressful moments before the holidays.

Salute: you you absolute relaxation.

Tip of the day: make a chocolate cake with the eggs you got on Easter.

Vote 6

Today’s horoscope for Scorpio

Now you are sure that you have completely passed the unhappiness with Venus no longer in opposition. But you shouldn’t let your guard down, because with Mercury still against you, you’re really gullible, so much so that you can’t understand why the choice of Kuwait News, which has an artificial intelligence as its front woman, makes headlines. I assure you that it is not essential that you are always on track.

Amore: you are a very fiery lover.

Work: dedicate the day to learning and study.

Salute: You should start sharing your beauty secrets.

Tip of the day: do a micro detox diet after last weekend’s sumptuous meals.

Vote 6 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Sagittarius

You would very much like to be desired and acclaimed like the Sicily region which has become, thanks to The White Lotus, the most requested half of Hollywood stars. Unfortunately with Venus in opposition you are as desirable as a porcupine with all quills straight. This seems like a real injustice to you, but don’t be afraid that Jupiter will make sure you find the right person who loves you just the same, even if you don’t have Justin Bieber’s smile.

Amore: You want it badly like the latest shoes when you’re at the end of the month and you’re broke.

Work: Show everyone that you can always be a real trump card.

Salute: the watchword for you is comfort and a pair of Birkenstocks from now until September.

Tip of the day: Put Swarovski’s Marvel characters collection in your wish list.

Vote 6

Today’s horoscope for Capricorn

You always want the best, because you aim for everything that glitters and is luxurious. Today with the Moon in your sign, which always demands a super-luxury resort-style treatment in the Bahamas, you will certainly want to try the gold-flake cappuccino that is all the rage in New York and which costs ‘only’ twenty dollars a cup. Book now a last minute to enjoy this unique experience.

Amore: you are a very good instructor for super passionate kisses.

Work: You like giving orders like a skipper of a sailing ship.

Salute: you don’t even lift your shopping bag, you demand home delivery.

Tip of the day: Watch the movie ‘Night at the Doctor’ for a relaxing evening.

Vote 6+

Today’s horoscope for Aquarius

You must be very attentive to the whole technological world, because with Mercury against you are at risk of blackouts on all your devices, including the super sophisticated programs of the steam oven. Please, avoid public stations for recharging cell phones and tablets because they seem to be a real ‘trap’ for hackers to steal your information. At this point for the time being, switch to analog.

Amore you are highly sought after now that you are back on the market.

Work you send paper letters and pizzini, you’ll see that they work the same.

Salute seize the offer of a nice soccer with friends.

Tip of the day: give ‘Fuck you’ the definitive guide of the Lonely Planet to those who don’t like you.

Vote 6 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Pisces

You are bolder than Isabel Oliveira, who goes shopping in the supermarket wearing only her underwear as an anti-racist protest. Mars, and today also the Moon in your favour, give you the courage to stand naked and in the front row for truly noble and important causes. You are truly unstoppable.

Amore: there is always a lot of irons in the fire here.

Work you don’t like half terms, on the contrary you always go straight to the point.

Salute: you are the perfect candidate to help your little friend reorganize the whole stay.

Tip of the day: listen to Madame’s album ‘Amore’.

Vote 7 –