Today’s horoscope March 9, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Today’s horoscope March 9

Aries. 21/3-20/4 Does the partner reduce your enthusiasm? His invitation to reflect before acting, however “annoying”, could prove to be wise for success. Do you want to cuddle, to make peace after a fight? Among friends you will find someone ready to give you a hand. Tour. 21/4-20/5 Lots of things to do and little time available. However, the small attentions that make the relationship alive should not be overlooked at all. To soften even the most demanding partner: a compliment, a romantic gesture, an “I love you”. Twins. 21/5-21/6 The Aria element triumphs today with the Moon in Libra. A panacea for married life and for singles looking for new “faces”. If your concern is work, don’t miss the opportunity of a social event to expand your network of contacts. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 The lunar position is similar to a mosquito bite: the annoyance passes quickly. A good repellent? Career, friends and a lot of levity. Reconciling work and family is a difficult undertaking, but not impossible: with some adjustments it is possible. Leone. 23/7-23/8 The passage of the Moon in Libra has something prodigious, excellent mediator. Between you and others there is cordiality, respect and kindness. Yours and the needs of others are harmoniously combined. You are in the same boat and row in unison. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 If some sector of life seems stormed and forces you to be supervised, at least as far as your profession and business are concerned, you can relax. Defend your privacy from external interference and don’t let anyone mess with it! Balance. 23/9-22/10 The lunar transit in your home takes place in a sky darkened by Jupiter. A configuration that sheds light on new aspects of the emotional relationship. Are you in the mood for pampering, for romantic moments? Speak up and communicate your desires to your partner. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 Thursday not very stimulating in appearance. However, if the “outside” is silent, the inner work produces excellent fruit in terms of good intentions. Good music, introspection, comforting friendships will ease a moment of melancholy. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 Serenity and balance, these are the gifts of the White Lady in Libra for you. Neither too much nor too little, in every situation you are well measured and at ease. With a more diplomatic attitude, you will be able to juggle complicated dynamics and come out a winner. Capricorn. 22/12-20/1 Even for tireless workers like you, the day can be challenging, if the Moon high in the sky spreads unexpected events and setbacks. It would be a venial sin if out of distrust you didn’t take advantage of an economically gluttonous opportunity. Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2 A full of positivity that is reflected in today’s trend. With your aerial detachment, you will know how to give everything the right weight. Dreams give way to reality, you have excellent reasons to rejoice, joyfully plunging into the present. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 An unexpected problem could block a project you’ve been working on for some time. Arm yourself with holy patience: it’s a momentary stalemate. Routine appears comfortable when, like today, you feel tired and a little lazy