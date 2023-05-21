Today’s match is now LIVE

Naples and Inter they face off for the 36th of A league. The nerazzurri must defend the champion zonewhile Spalletti wants the points record.

23′ – Osimhen tries

Chance for the Nigerian striker with a header, but Onana blocks it easily.

Naples, the regret of Spalletti

Read here the revelation of the blue coach in the pre match.

19′ – Gagliardini booked

Il first yellow of the match arrives for the former Atalanta midfielder.

17′ – Anguissa one step away from goal

The Napoli midfielder is still close to the 1-0 goal, the ball just wide.

12′ – Anguissa dangerous

On the developments of the through ball free-kick for Anguissa who shoots first intention, the ball to the right of Onana who comes out not by much. First action for Napoli.

11′ – De Vrij interviene su Osimhen

Foul by the Dutchman on the Napoli center forward who was trying to protect the ball. Free kick from a good position for Napoli.

8′ – The teams study

Few occasions, very tactical match, the two formations do not discover each other to avoid offering spaces.

3′ – Ball possession for Napoli

Excellent start to the match by the Azzurri who phrasing in their own half of the pitch looking for passages which, however, Inter did not concede.

1′ – The game begins

Kick-off to Maradona for the challenge between Naples and Inter.

Naples, Spalletti’s sentence for Inter

Read here the words of the blue coach addressed to Inzaghi’s players.

Naples, new decorations for the Scudetto

See HERE the decorations in the Azzurri dressing room to celebrate the third championship.

Inter, Correa: “We made history”

The Argentine striker spoke to Dazn in the pre-match: “Those were good days, we made history. Going to the final after so many years is important. Naples? We have prepared well for this match. Winning today would be essential for the Champions League. We are ready to face the Italian champions“.

Inter, Inzaghi wants to lock down the Champions League

The nerazzurri are at the moment at third place in ranking, a +1 from Lazio and +2 from Milan. A positive result today would allow Inzaghi to consolidate their placement in the Champions League.

Whistles for Inter

The nerazzurri also started the heating welcomed by burst of whistles from Maradona.

Naples in the field

The blues started the warmly between the ovation and the roar of Maradona.

Naples, medal for De Laurentiis

Il Prince Charles of Bourbonheir to the royal house of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, delivered a medals to Aurelio De Laurentiis for the title won. Near the president was also present Luciano Spalletti.

Naples, three points for the record

To try to beat the 91 points from Sarri’s Napoli, the best result in the history of the Azzurri, Luciano Spalletti will necessarily need one vittoria against Inter. Napoli is currently at altitude 83 with still 3 games to play.

Napoli-Inter, the precedent of the first leg

The first leg, played on January 4, ended with a score of 1-0 for the nerazzurri. It was the goal of that that decided Edin Dzekotoday on the bench.

Napoli-Inter, the official formations

Here are the choices of Spalletti and Inzaghi for today’s challenge.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Seas; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min-jae, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Elmas, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Trainer: Luciano Spalletti.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Bastoni; Bellanova, Barella, Asllani, Gagliardini, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa. Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

Napoli-Inter, deluge on Maradona

The images of the rain that hit the stadium.

Napoli-Inter, flood at Maradona: fans queuing in the rain

Napoli-Inter, the teams on the pitch soon

All ready at the Maradona for the kick-off which will take place at 18. The referee Marinelli directs the challenge.

Naples – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium