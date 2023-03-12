The Roma look for the third consecutive victory between the championship and the Europa League to close the week in the best possible way after the successes against Juventus e Real Sociedad. The Giallorossi team challenges the Sassuolo of Dionysus. There will not be Mourinhodisqualified for two days, neither Pellegrini and Belotti injured.

18:10

9′ – Smalling booked

Immediately yellow card for Rome. Chris Smalling gets booked by Fabbri for a flick: the defender finds the ball between his stomach and his arm and holds the ball. The referee had no doubts: protests instead of the Giallorossi bench.

18:07

7′ – Abraham close to scoring

Opportunity for Rome. From the right, Zalewski throws into the area, Abraham stops in the chest and tries the conclusion on the fly finished shortly to the side of the Sassuolo gate.

18:01

1′ – The game begins

The match begins with Roma immediately up front and Wijnaldum’s first attempt saved by Consigli.

18:55

Rome, banners and panolada for Mourinho

Olympic protest against the disqualification of Mourinho. Three banners between Curva Sud and Tribuna Tevere: “With Mourinho in defense of Rome”, “Anyone who defends the Colodi of Rome is our ally. Come on Mourinho”, “The more you hit the more we will fight. On the pitch 11 Mourinho”. Then the on the board of the Tevere and Monte Mario grandstand in support of the coach.

17:50

The entire stadium for Mourinho

The speaker at the announcement of the formations wanted to mention it too disqualified Mourinho: “Even if he’s not on the bench, our coach is everywhere: let’s be heard for him”. And at the announcement of the name, the whole stadium responded three times with “Mourinho”.

17:35

Roma, first as captain as starter for Smalling

First time as captain as owner for Chris Smalling. Without Pellegrini and Mancini, the arm band went to the defender.

17:25

Rome and Sassuolo in the field

The two teams are on the field for the usual pre-match warm-up.

17:15

Rome-Sassuolo, exchange of greetings between Pinto and Carnevali

An exchange of greetings who knows so much about “see you next market”. Tiago Pinto e Carnivals greeted each other in the pre-match on the sidelines: smiles and a handshake between the two who discussed the transfer of Frattesi e you some young of Rome.

17:00

Rome-Sassuolo, the official formations

ROMA(3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Kumbulla, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Bove, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; El Shaarawy; Abraham.

Trainer: Mourinho (suspended, Foti on the bench).

AvailableSvilar, Boer, Karsdorp, Keramitsis, Mancini, Celik, Camara, Tahirovic, Bove, Pisilli, Faticanti, Volpato, Dybala.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Ferrari, Tressoldi, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente.

Trainer: Dionysis.

Available: Russo, Pegolo, Zortea, Erlic, Obiang, Muldur, Alvarez, Harroui, Ceide, D’Andrea, Thorsvedt, Defrel, Marchizza, Bajrami.

Referee: Blacksmiths (Ravenna).Assistants: Capaldo-Prenna. IV Man: Jua. WAS: Pairetto. AVAR: be born

16:45

Rome, the fans’ initiative for Mourinho

The confirmation of the coach’s 2 rounds of stoppage has united the Giallorossi world: there will be a particular atmosphere against Sassuolo READ EVERYTHING

16:30

Rome-Sassuolo, the probable formations

ROMA(3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Dybala, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

Trainer: Mourinho (suspended, Foti on the bench).

AvailableSvilar, Boer, Karsdorp, Keramitsis, Kumbulla, Celik, Camara, Tahirovic, Bove, Pisilli, Faticanti, Volpato. See also Alpine: first car manufacturer to present a new concept exclusively in NFT

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Zortea, Erlic, Tressoldi, Rogerio; Frattesi, Obiang, Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente.

Trainer: Dionysis.

Available: Russo, Pegolo, Lopez, Muldur, Alvarez, Harroui, Ceide, D’Andrea, Thorsvedt, Ferrari, Pinamonti, Marchizza, Bajrami.

16:15

Rome, Dybala breakthrough

The only one of three hat-tricks by Paulo Dybala in Serie A without even a goal from a penalty was against the neroverdi on 17 September 2017 (Sassuolo-Juventus 1-3); Roma striker he hasn’t participated in a goal in his last two appearances and has never gone three games in a row without goals or assists in Serie A since the start of 2023.

16:00

Rome, the goal is at home

Roma have found the net in their last 12 Serie A games and has not recorded a longest scoring streak in the league under the guidance of a single manager since the last 21 games under Spalletti’s management (December 2016-May 2017).

Olympic Stadium – Rome