Everything is ready at the Olimpico for the first time of women’s Roma in their home stadium. Almost forty thousand people were expected for the quarter-finals of the Champions League (first leg) against Barcelona.

22:46

Meanwhile, at the Olimpico, Manolas appears

Some fans bring Manolas' photo to the Olimpico. They remember him well in Barcelona.

22:41

83′ – Rome still close to equal

Roma gains confidence: from a distance Giugliano commits Panos, this time good at sending over the crossbar

22:39

80′-Andressa devours the draw

Bad Panos who comes out without hitting the ball: Andressa, under the Curva Sud, devours the equalizer

22:30

71′ – Rome still close to equal

On the restart, Roma gain confidence: Giacinti steals the ball, serves Haavi who, two against one, however shoots weakly into the arms of Panos

22:18

58′ – Linari saves on the line

Barcelona close to doubling: Oshoala again who hits the head with a sure shot, but Linari saves on the line

22:14

55′-Giacinti close to equal

Roma show up near the Barcelona goalkeeper for the first time: Giacinti strikes, Barça dirty the ball just enough to let the ball go just over the crossbar

22:13

Who is Salma, the baby star of Barcelona

The player who gave Barcelona the lead has a special story:

22:06

48′-Ceasar anchors decisive

Same script as in the first half: Barça attacks, Roma defends with Ceasar trying to block everything (not very well, however, the Oshoala striker’s shot)

22:03

46′- Off to the second half

It starts again: off to the second half of Rome-Barcelona: no changes

22:00

Naomi and Carl Brave on stage

There is during the interval Naomi with Carl Brave: they sing Makumba

21:46

45′- Off to recovery

One minute of recovery before the break. In Rome there is Andressa, ex of the match, very nervous

21:44

Manuela Giugliano, 100 with Roma

On the evening in which a Roma number 10 returns to the Olimpico (it hasn’t happened since 28 May 2017, it doesn’t even need to say who wore it) Manuela Giugliano celebrates 100 appearances for Roma

21:35

34′ Barcelona lead through Salma

Barcelona ahead with Salma who took advantage of a distracted Roma for a foul on Giacinti (not whistled) and beat Ceasar with a splendid left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

21:33

32′-Abodi and Gravina at the Olimpico

Present at the Olimpico were the Minister of Sport, Abodi, the president of the FIGC, Gravina. For Roma, among others, Alberto De Rossi, Tiago Pinto and some men from Mourinho’s staff

21:20

19′ – Caesar still stellar on Graham

Barcelona continues to be dangerous and to play the game. Rome held up by Caesar, good once again to close the door to Graham

21:17

Forty thousand at the Olimpico, never so many paying players in Italy for women’s football

There are 39,454 spectators at the Olimpico: it is the match with the most spectators in the history of Italian women’s football

21:14

13′-Ceasar saves his Salma Paralluelo

At the end of a good action by Barcelona, ​​Camelia Ceasar is very good at making a save on Salma Paralluelo, a very strong 19-year-old who has already scored 10 goals in the league

21:09

9′- Barça play the game and almost take the lead

In these first minutes it was Barcelona who made the match, Graham Hansen nearly scored

21:01

1′- Off to the match between Rome and Barcelona

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals has begun between Rome and Barcelona

20:57

The teams enter the field

Emotion at the Olimpico: Roma and Barcelona enter the field

20:42

Choirs against Lazio in the Curva Sud

The derby effect does not subside: chants against Lazio in the Curva Sud and also against Naples

20:26

Rome in the field for the warm-up

Rome’s warm-up has begun. Excited players at first. LOOK HERE the most beautiful images

20:04

The formation of Barcelona

Thus the Barcelona coached by Giràldez and lined up with the 4-3-3: Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Parallauelo

20:00

The formation of Rome, there is Bartoli

This the training chosen by Alessandro Spugna for tonight’s match and lined up with the 4-4-1-1: Caesar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari; Minami; Serturini, Giugliano, Greggi, Haavi; Andressa; Hyacinths

19:55

At the interval the performance of Noemi

It will be the singer, Roman and Romanist, Naomi to perform in the halftime of Rome-Barcelona.

19:53

Onorato councilor: “Historical match”

The Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Rome, Honored Alexanderhe said: “There will be 40,000 spectators tonight for a match that is already history. And first of all women and sport are writing this page. Congratulations to Roma: the athletes, the management and the owners”.

19:37

Rome announces the female mascot

On the day when Spugna’s girls play for the first time at the Olimpico, Roma, via the Socios app, asks the fans to choose the name of the female mascot who will keep Romulus company. The names in the running are: Ersilia, Romina, Livia and Flora.

19:34

All ready at the Olimpico, kick-off at 21

All ready at the Olympic stadium for the match (broadcast by Dazn). Kick-off at 9pm

