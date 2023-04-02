MIAMI (UNITED STATES) – After taking out world number one, Alcaraz, for Sinner (number 11 in the world) comes the taboo Medvedev (number 5): five meetings against the Russian, the blue has always been defeated. There Miami Open finaleaccording to the ATP Masters 1000 of the season, is the golden opportunity to reverse the trend and conclude the tournament in the best possible way: follow the match live.

18:30

Final number 37 of a Masters 1000 for Italy

Although since 1990, when the ATP constituted the category, Italy has won four finals of a Masters 1000, this type of tournament already existed, therefore the amount of finals reached by our tennis players is 37.

18:25

The climb in the Ranking is also up for grabs for Sinner

In addition to the possibility of becoming the second Italian ever to win a Masters 1000, a feat only Fabio Fognini has achieved in Montecarlo in 2019 to date, Sinner is also pursuing a climb in the standings, which in the event of success would take him to number 6.

18:20

“Italian” Miami

In recent years, the Masters 1000 in Miami has proved favorable to Italian tennis players: in addition to the two finals reached by Sinner, there was Fognini’s semifinal with Nadal, as well as obviously Jannik’s feat on Alcaraz, the eighth Italian victory against a number 1 of the ATP Ranking.

18:15

Bad track record, but…

From a purely statistical point of view, the precedents between Sinner and Medvedev speak for themselves, with an eloquent 5 to 0 in favor of the Russian, but on two occasions, last year in the final in Rotterdam and in 2021 at the ATP Finals in Turin, the blue gave a hard time to the opponent, creating many problems.

18:00

Where to see Sinner-Medvedev on TV

The match between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will begin at 7 pm Italian time (1 pm local time) on the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will be possible to follow the final live on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and Sky Sport Tennis (channel 205). Also available in streaming on SkyGo, NOW and Tennis TV.





Hard Rock Stadium – Miami