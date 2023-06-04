Today’s match is now LIVE

ROMA – After the defeat in Europa League final and the controversies following the arbitration of TaylorRoma bid farewell to their fans at the Olympic stadium. For the last round, the Giallorossi of Mourinho (suspended) host Spezia.

91′ – Rome ahead: Dybala

Dybala makes no mistake from the spot and bags to the right of Zoet. Rome ahead.

88′ – Penalty for Roma

Foul by Amian on El Shaarawy: Maresca awards the penalty for Roma and draws the second yellow card for Amian.

86′ – Double substitution in Spezia

Gyasi and Zurkowski out, Ekdal and Verde in: double substitution for Semplici. Gyasi doesn’t like it and kicks a bottle that was a stone’s throw from the bench.

85′ – Dybala dangerous

Great conclusion by Dybala, who firstly kicks from the edge of the area: Zoet saves himself, deflecting with the callback hand.

82′ – Mancini out, Wijnaldum in

Substitution in Rome: Mancini out, Wijnaldum in (booed by the Stadio Olimpico).

80′ – Abraham: Enter Spinazzola

The English striker is forced to leave the field due to injury. Spinazzola enters his place.

78′ Abraham on the ground: sparks between Dybala and Amian

Yellow card for Dybala (warned, he will miss the first day of the next championship) who is fouled by Amian (booked), but reacts and pushes his opponent away. Meanwhile Abraham remains on the ground after a tough intervention suffered.

73′ – Protests from Roma

Doubtful intervention in the Spezia penalty area. Dybala on the ground after a clash with Reca. Maresca, amid protests from the public, lets them continue.

71′ – Zurkowski one step away from doubling

Spice’s counterattack with Zola flying to the left and serving Zurkowski, who sent the ball over the crossbar in a slide.

70′ – Reca kicks from the edge: save

Spezia dangerous with Reca, who kicks from the edge of first intention after a retaliation by the Giallorossi defense following a corner: Svilar saves.

66′ – Banner for Mourinho: “One man in charge”

Another banner dedicated to Josè Mourinho by the Giallorossi fans: “One man in charge, Josè Mourinho for a thousand years”, reads the Tribuna Tevere. In the meantime, Zoet was cautioned for wasting time.

65′ Dybala one step away from goal

Great play by Dybala, who flies between the Spezia defense shirts and then kicks with his left foot, touching the post to the left of Zoet.

64′ – Double substitution in Rome

Outside Belotti and Bove, inside Abraham and Matic. Double change for the Giallorossi.

58′ – Yellow card for Nicolau

Foul by Nicolau on Pellegrini and yellow card for the defender of Spezia.

54′ Pellegrini nearly doubles

Nice action by Roma, with Zalewski, who from the right serves an inviting ball to the far post for Pellegrini: the Roma captain tries the split, but the ball goes high.

46′ – The second half begins: change in Rome

It starts again, with a change in Rome: Celik out, Llorente in. Among the Giallorossi there will be no Foti on the bench. Mourinho’s deputy was sent off by the referee.

45+1 – Halftime: Roma-Spezia 1-1

After a minute of added time, the match director sends everyone to the locker room. Rome-Spezia are on the score of 1-1. Zalewski answered Nikolau’s goal.

44′ – Pellegrini cautioned

Yellow card for the Roma captain. Pellegrini was cautioned and will miss the first day of the next championship. One minute of recovery time assigned.

43′ – Draw for Roma: Zalewski

After a long pressure, Roma find the equalizer: Zalewski’s cross-shot goes out behind Zoet, betrayed by the trajectory of the ball and by the attempt of Bove, who doesn’t touch the ball with his head, but deceives the goalkeeper from La Spezia.

37′ – Dybala touches the crossbar

Dybala centers, starting from the right, and a blow explodes with his left-handed: the ball grazes the crossbar.

36′ – Banner for Totti

The Curva Sud does not forget Francesco Totti. A banner is dedicated to the former Giallorossi captain: “Francesco Totti forever”.

35′ – Left-handed from the edge: high

Roma keep possession of the ball and crush Spezia in their own half, but struggle to find space. Mancini prefers to shoot from distance, sending the ball over the crossbar.

24′ – Choirs and banners for Mourinho

“Mou, Rome is with you”, the banner dedicated to the Giallorossi coach, to whom the fans also dedicated numerous chants.

20′ – Bourabia tries from the edge

Spezia tries a sortie with Bourabia, author of a good personal play: his shot (from the edge) is lost over the crossbar.

16′ – El Shaarawy crossbar

Roma one step away from equalizing with El Shaarawy: the Giallorossi full-back kicked from the edge of the penalty area and hit the top of the crossbar.

15′ – Esposito cautioned

First yellow card of the match for Spezia: Esposito booked for a foul by Dybala.

7′ – Spezia ahead: Nikolau

Spezia took the lead on the first goal: on a free-kick from the edge, Nikolau pounced on a cross-shot from Bourabia and scored behind Svilar.

5′ – Dangerous Rome

First chance for Roma: El Shaarawy receives in the area and serves Pellegrini who arrives in tow: first shot, blocked by the host defence.

Rome-Spezia started

Parties: Rome-Spezia has begun, the last day of the championship.

The banners in the Curva Sud and in the Tiber

Many banners appeared in Grandstand Tiber and dedicated to the yellow and red team after the Europa League final against Sevilla: “There is no defeat that can scratch our faith. Come on, our Rome!”. “He lacked rigor, not valor. Thanks Guys, you honored her!”, in Tribuna Tevere. In Curva Sud instead: “143 minutes of battle… You have honored Rome and our shirt. Thanks for everything guys.”

“Never alone ever”, the fans are moved

Moments of great emotion at the Olympic stadium. During the anthem “Never alone ever”, many Giallorossi fans, framed on the big screen, could not hold back the tears.

Cozzoli in conversation with Friedkin

Before the game, the president of sport and health Cozzoli met with Ryan Friedkin and the American ambassador.

Ovation for Mourinho, boos for Wijnaldum

Josè Mourinho welcomed by a real ovation from the Olympic stadium. The Giallorossi fans instead booed Wijnaldum.

The official formations

ROMA (3-5-2): debase; Celik, Smalling, Mancini; Zalewski, Bove, Cristante, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Dybala, Belotti. Herds: Mourinho (Foti on the bench).

SPICE (3-5-2): Zoet; Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou; Amian, Zurkowski, Esposito, Bourabia, Reca; Gas, Nzola. All.: Simplicity.

Rome-Spezia, the precedents

Roma are unbeaten in Serie A against Spezia; the Giallorossi have won four of their previous five matches against the Bianconeri in the competition, including their most recent three without conceding a goal.

Olympic Stadium – Rome