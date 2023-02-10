Home Health Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 10th. Europe closes in red, fears of an aggressive Fed. Oil, Russia cuts production
Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 10th. Europe closes in red, fears of an aggressive Fed. Oil, Russia cuts production

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 10th. Europe closes in red, fears of an aggressive Fed. Oil, Russia cuts production

MILANO – European stock markets closed a session dominated by renewed fears of an aggressive Fed. It is no coincidence that in the US Treasury yields rose in the belief that the Fed continues to maintain its aggressive stance towards inflation and Wall Street, which closed yesterday’s session with all the main indexes down, continues to be weak. At the end, Piazza Affari scores a red of 0.86%. Minus in Asia too, with the exception of Tokyo which goes against the trend (+0.31%) supported by the drop in the yen and the good performance of some quarterly reports. In China, with the effect of the lunar new year, inflation is felt, rising above 2% to 2.1%, from the previous 1.8%, however remaining at significantly lower levels than in the major world economies.

Special noted the petrolium, after Russia announced a 5% production cut but without an OPEC deal. The barrel, which initially reacted with a sharp rise, then moderated its run and in the afternoon in New York recorded a rise of just over a percentage point.

Key points

European stock exchanges close in the red, Milan loses 0.9%

Closing in negative for Piazza Affari – in line with the other European Stock Exchanges – in the last session of the week. The Ftse Mib index lost 0.86% to 27,268.17 points.

The day was characterized by the rise in bond yields following the declarations of central bankers, for whom the fight against inflation is not over. European stock markets then grappled with the weakness of Great Britain’s GDP, which remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter but came in below expectations in December. In Europe, sovereign yields are close to their highest level since January 3rd. So in Frankfurt the Dax index loses 1.45% to 15,298.85 points, in Madrid the Ibex index falls by 1.36% to 9,117.95 points, in Paris the Cac index drops 0.82 % to 7,129.73 points, in London the Ftse 100 index marks -0.43% to 7,877.50 points.

Even Yahoo cuts: away 20% of employees

Yahoo extends the list of companies in the tech sector grappling with staff cuts. It will lay off more than 20% of its workforce by the end of 2023, with nearly 1,000 positions eliminated this week alone. This was announced by the company in a note, which specifies that the company’s Yahoo for Business unit will be halved. The company is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which bought Yahoo and AOL from Verizon in 2021 for about $5 billion; at that time, the company had about 10,000 employees.

Wall Street turns positive on consumer confidence data

After a declining start, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have moved above parity. What has an impact is consumer confidence calculated by the University of Michigan which, as a preliminary step in February, reached its highest level in the last eleven months. Right now, the Dow Jones gains 101.95 points (+0.3%), the S&P 500 is up 6.22 points (+0.15%), the Nasdaq composite is down 31.31 points (- 0.27%).

Iveco flies to the stock market after accounts and guidance

Iveco further lengthens its pace on the Stock Exchange where it stands out with a rise of 14.3% to 8.7 euros. The stock is driven by the results that analysts judge to be strong and well above expectations, as well as the guidance that the group has indicated for 2023.

Wall Street opens in the red

Wall Street opens weak. The Dow Jones rose 0.02% to 33,699.82 points, the Nasdaq lost 0.46% to 11,729.99 points while the S&P 500 fell 0.14% to 4,079.34 points.

ECB, Schnabel: “Rates must reach a sufficiently restrictive level”

“Interest rates need to get tight enough. We need to see that our policies are passed through to the economy. We will keep rates high until we have concrete evidence that underlying inflation is returning to our target in a timely and lasting manner “. This was stated by Isabel Schnabel, member of the governing council of the ECB, during a Q&A session on Twitter.

Piazza Affari extends the losses

Piazza Affari extends the losses, like all the other European financial markets, in the wake of fears of further rate hikes which yesterday also influenced the lists on Wall Street. The below-expected results of some quarterly results also weighed on investors. At the moment the Ftse Mib index loses -1.31% to 27,143.63 points

Stock markets down, only positive Frankfurt

Opening with a negative sign for the European stock exchanges, with the exception of Frankfurt. In Milan, the Ftse Mib index starts trading at 27,424 (-0.29%), followed by London (-0.25%) and Paris (-0.16%). In Frankfurt, as anticipated, the Dax index starts up well, rising to +0.72%.

Spreads still down

The differential between Italian BTPs and ten-year German Bunds opens down at 176.9 points, against 182 at the previous closure. The Italian annual yield rose by 8.6 points to 4.198%, against 5.4 points more than the German one to 2.347%.

Euro little moved

Currency markets showed little change in morning trading, with the euro confirming itself above 1.07 against the dollar, at 1.0730. Against the yen, the share is 141.18. The common currency rose against the pound to 0.8864 (+0.1%), which also lost against the dollar at 1.2098. Dollar/yen stopped at 131.55.

