MILANO – European stock markets closed a session dominated by renewed fears of an aggressive Fed. It is no coincidence that in the US Treasury yields rose in the belief that the Fed continues to maintain its aggressive stance towards inflation and Wall Street, which closed yesterday’s session with all the main indexes down, continues to be weak. At the end, Piazza Affari scores a red of 0.86%. Minus in Asia too, with the exception of Tokyo which goes against the trend (+0.31%) supported by the drop in the yen and the good performance of some quarterly reports. In China, with the effect of the lunar new year, inflation is felt, rising above 2% to 2.1%, from the previous 1.8%, however remaining at significantly lower levels than in the major world economies.

Special noted the petrolium, after Russia announced a 5% production cut but without an OPEC deal. The barrel, which initially reacted with a sharp rise, then moderated its run and in the afternoon in New York recorded a rise of just over a percentage point.