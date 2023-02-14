Home Health Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 14th. US inflation slows down less than expected in January. Milan holds at +0.2%, government bond yields rise
Wall Street futures slow after inflation, holds Europe

Wall Street futures turned negative after an initial tepid reaction to higher-than-expected inflation data. Those on the Dow Jones lose 0.01%, those on the S&P500 lose 0.02%, those on the Nasdaq are down 0.32%. Instead, he holds Europe. Milan and Madrid rose by 0.7%, Paris by 0.5%, Frankfurt by 0.4% and London by 0.3%.

The differential between German ten-year BTPs and Bunds drops to 176.8 points, with the Italian annual yield down by 2.5 points to 4.14%, while the German one gains 1.2 to 2.378%. The dollar fell to 0.929 euros, 132.06 yen and 0.818 pounds. Crude oil dropped (WTI -1.51% to 78.94 dollars a barrel) in view of the advances on US weekly inventories according to the API (American Petroleum Institute). On the other hand, natural gas increased (+2.11% to 52.8 euros per MWh).

Purchases focus on telecommunications with Vodafone (+4.37%), BT (+4.14%) and Telefonica (+3.62%). Tim cautious (+0.24%) on the day of the Board of Directors on the accounts. Purchases on oil TotalEnergies (+1.14%), Eni (+0.72%) and Shell (+0.7%), more cautious instead BP (+0.25%), while Saipem rebounds (+1.94 %) after the eve slip. In no particular order, the banks, with increases for Bnp (+1.75%), Unicredit (+1%) and Intesa (+0.6%), cautious Banco Bpm (-0.05%), instead sell Commerzbank (- 0.35%), MPS (-0.55%) and Standard Chartered (-1.18%).

