MILANO – Monday of easing on the financial markets after last week’s closure, which saw the concentration of fears on Deutsche Bank, while the turbulence unleashed first by Svb and then by Credit Suisse seemed to be receding. To certify how uncertain the phase is there are the data published by Financial Times according to which American investors have pumped 286 billion dollars in two weeks into monetary funds, an alternative to bank deposits, evidently concerned about the solidity of institutions as guardians of their money. This is the largest influx since the peak of the Covid crisis. The recovery of exchanges in Europe is clearly positive, Deutsche Bank also rebounds. Milan in the pink jersey: +1.2%.

Positive closure for the EU stock exchanges, Milan in pink jersey Cleared up on European stock exchanges at the start of the week, after the turbulence of recent days linked to the banking sector with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the sale of Credit Suisse to its rival Ubs. The bank First Citizens, announced the US banking authority Fdic, will buy “all deposits and loans” of Silicon Valley Bank. A choice that made the markets breathe, fearful of contagion especially for medium-sized banks. At the end of trading, Milan scored the best result, with the Ftse Mib index at +1.22% with 26,206.67 points, followed by the Frankfurt Dax with +1.16% at 15,130.65, followed by the London FTSE 100 at +0.91% with 7,473.10 and the Cac 40 of Paris at +0.90% with 7,078.27. European stock exchanges consolidate gains European stock markets consolidated gains in mid-session, buoyed by the more-than-expected rise in the Ifo business confidence index in Germany. All the price lists go up by around 1% and the one in Milan is the best. Thus Frankfurt grows by 1.38%, Paris advances by 1.20%, Madrid gains 1.36%, London rises by 0.96% and Milan scores +1.56%. See also From phishing to ransomware, how not to become the weak link in cyberattacks Futures on Wall Street also rebound, First Republic soars on the hypothesis of strengthening liquidity for US banks US Futures Rise With Outlook – Reported by Bloomberg – that the authorities can extend the tools to support the liquidity of banks to shore up their balance sheets. S&P 500 contracts rose around 0.3%, with First Republic Bank – the bank that was seen as the next weak link – jumping by about a quarter. Piazza Affari always positive, Ftse Mib +1.4% The day’s performance in Piazza Affari was always positive, with the Ftse Mib index marking +1.42% at about halfway through the session, at 26,260.29 basis points. Bags ahead in positive, but reduce earnings European stocks continued to rally after Ifo data showed business confidence in Germany rose to 93.30 points in March from 91.10 in February, versus expectations at 91 points. This is the highest figure since February 2022. The banking sector did well, with Deutsche Bank rising by 1.5% and Credit Suisse at +0.50%. After the Credit Suisse case, the president of the Saudi National Bank resigned, whose comments triggered the crisis in the European banking sector. London is up 0.64%, Frankfurt is up 0.97% and Paris is up 0.86%. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index marks +1.04%. German confidence beats expectations Business confidence in Germany increased to 93.30 points in March from 91.10 in February. The figure is above market expectations at 91 points. See also Adding or not cutting, Hideo Kojima explains the naming difference of "Death Stranding Director's Cut Version" | 4Gamers Milan up sharply: +1.4% at the start The Milan Stock Exchange rebounds at the start. The first Ftse Mib marks a +1.47% at 26,273 points. Meanwhile, the spread between BTPs and German Bunds is decreasing: the yield differential goes from 189 points on Friday at the close to 184 points. The Italian 10-year yield is 4.04%. European stock markets rebound. Also on Deutsche Bank European stock markets recover at the start of the week. In Paris, the Cac40 scores +1.31% to 7,107 points in the first exchanges. In London, the FTSE scores +0.97% 7,477 points. In Frankfurt, the Dax marks +1.17% with Deutsche Bank taking the top of the Dax, rebounding by more than 6%. Mixed closure for China The Chinese stock markets closed the session in contrast: the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.44%, to 3,251.40 points, while that of Shenzhen rose by 0.11%, to 2,119.18. Credit Suisse, the Saudi CEO who caused the collapse resigns Saudi National Bank chairman Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khudairy resigns “for personal reasons”. The agency reports Bloomberg, reporting that he will be replaced by Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi as chairman after he resigned as CEO of the group. Talal Ahmed Al Khereiji has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer. Al Khudairy, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on March 15, declared that Snb – Credit Suisse’s main shareholder with 9.9% of the shares – would not be “absolutely” open to further investments in Credit Suisse, giving the via the stock market crash which then led to the rescue of the second Swiss bank by Ubs. See also The need for balance in facial recognition Asian stocks ahead mixed Asian stock markets in no particular order in the first weekly session after the tensions of the last eighth period triggered by the difficulties of the banking system. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng index falls by 0.74%, while in Tokyo the Nikkei rises by 0.47%. Shanghai fell by 0.65%, while the Kospi index of the Korean Stock Exchange decreased by 0.08%. Positive futures on Europe and Wall Street A positive start to the week is expected for the European stock markets after the turbulence of the last eighth caused by fears about the stability of the international banking system in the light of the SVB, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank cases. Frankfurt’s Dax is expected to start up by 0.37%, London’s Ftse 100 futures rise by 0.32% while those of the Uro Stoxx 50 mark +0.34%. Futures on Wall Street were also positive with the main indexes around +0.4%. First Citizens compra la Silicon Valley Bank First Citizens Bank will take over large parts of Silicon Valley Bank, which went bankrupt in early March: Its 17 former branches will open today as First Citizens, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said. The transaction includes the purchase of approximately $72 billion of SVB’s assets, discounted by $16.5 billion, the US regulator said, adding that as of March 10, SVB had $167 billion of assets and $119 billion of deposits. First Citizens, based in Raleigh (North Carolina), defines itself as the largest family-owned US bank.